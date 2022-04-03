Jussie Smollett Sentenced For 150 Days In Jail For Hoax Conviction 03/11/2022
Judge James Linn labeled Smollett, who must also pay $130,000 in restitution, "profoundly arrogant, selfish, and narcissistic" for lying to investigators.
Watching
01:06
DMX’s Fiancée Says She Is ‘So Lonely’ Since His Death
Desiree Lindstrom, who is also mother to the couple's young son Exodus, is struggling to move on.
03/04/2022
04:25
‘The Batman:’ Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson First Scene They Shot Together Is Not What You Think
In an interview with BET.com, the two actors discuss the complex dynamic between one another in 'The Batman.'
03/04/2022
01:31
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Reasons Why Regina King Was Crowned 'Best Supporting Actress'
The actress won because of her role in 'The Harder They Fall."
03/04/2022
01:18
Freddie Gibbs Says Joe Rogan's N-Word Usage Was Funny
Although Gibbs reportedly thought Rogan's usage of the N-word was funny, he told the podcast host the word is not meant for white people to say.
03/04/2022
01:06
Women's History Month: Karine Jean-Pierre, A Symbol Of Diversity In The White House
The author and activist made history as the first openly gay woman to deliver a White House press briefing.
03/04/2022
01:05
Kevin Hart And Chris Rock Team Up For Epic Comedy Tour
Titled 'Only Headliners Allowed,' the tour will span five dates at venues across New York and New Jersey, starting on July 21.
03/08/2022
01:20
The 'Sherri' Show: Host Wants Wendy Williams, Oprah, and Others on New Series
“I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute,” she said. “Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man!"
03/08/2022
01:06
Savannah James Uses THIS At Home Process To Help Her Daughter Zhuri's Hair Grow Extra Long
The busy mom refers to herself as a "kitchen beautician."
03/08/2022
01:11
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Funniest Moments From This Year's Event
We loved Issa Rae's acceptance speech!
03/08/2022
01:17
Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Skincare Line
Titled S’able Labs (inspired by the couple’s last name spelled backwards), will be gender-neutral and prioritize having an “ethical supply chain."
03/09/2022
01:05
01:03
Women's History Month: Laverne Cox Inspires Us To Be Brave And Bold
The actress and activist has achieved several firsts as an openly transgender woman in Hollywood.
03/11/2022
01:24
Nick Cannon Responds After His Talk Show Gets Canceled After One Season
“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business” he said during his Mar. 10 episode.
03/11/2022
01:29
Kanye West Complains About Kim Kardashian Allegedly Withholding Custody Of Their Kids
The rapper claimed Pete Davidson texted him to brag about being in bed with his ex-wife.
03/14/2022
01:03
Katt Williams' Nashville Comedy Show Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Comedian Katt Williams "abruptly" ended his show 10 minutes early Saturday night because the venue received a bomb threat while he was performing
03/14/2022
01:19
Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive For Covid-19
On Sunday, Mar. 13, former President Barack Obama announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
03/14/2022
01:22
Toni Braxton Reacts To Sister Traci’s Death
The famed singer provided a beautiful description of Traci and all she meant to their family.
03/14/2022
01:08
Maternity Fashion! Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond In A Trendy Metallic Two-Piece With A Matching Belly Chain
Plus, see other stylish moments from the ICON!
03/15/2022
01:10
'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' Headed To BET Summer 2022
Watch Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, and others as they head to Texas Southern University!
03/15/2022
01:31
Loni Love Updates Fans About 'The Real' Cancellation
The co-host headed to her Twitter to share that she received a call from the studio.
03/15/2022
