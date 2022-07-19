Inside the Closet of Kingdom Business 07/19/2022
Costume designer Jaclyn Banner breaks down her approach to the colors and costumes of Kingdom Business, and how she balances contemporary style with dramatic storytelling.
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Giveon
Giveon's music taps into old Hollywood and classic R&B, but his signature baritone voice, unique musical expressions of love and loss, and style guarantees he'll be around for the long haul.
12/01/2021
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Leland Ferguson
Leland Ferguson recalls getting kicked out of the "Soul Train" studios before becoming a regular on the show, his conventional fashion style, winning a dance battle against MC Hammer and more.
12/01/2021
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Sharon Hill
Sharon Hill chats about her history with dance, choreographing creative routines with her late dance partner Tyrone Proctor, dealing with colorism and becoming her authentic self, and more.
12/01/2021
09:11
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Myron Montgomery
Myron Montgomery discusses receiving favoritism while on "Soul Train," being the original creator of the Harlem Shake, getting tagged to start the "Soul Train" line by Don Cornelius and more.
12/01/2021
05:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Sista: The Women Who Changed Soul Music
Look back at the incredible careers of some of the important women to perform on "Soul Train," including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman and Whitney Houston.
12/03/2021
14:58
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Tamechi Toney Briggs
Tamechi Toney Briggs details being told not to wear certain clothing on "Soul Train," why he left the show, and how he came back and earned respect as a fashion designer for the stars.
12/07/2021
05:11
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl - Tisha Campbell
With a résumé that includes musical performances and major acting roles, it's no wonder multi-hyphenate talent Tisha Campbell keeps coming back to cohost the BET Soul Train Awards.
12/10/2021
12:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Erika Guillory White
Los Angeles native Erika Guillory White explains how a high school friend helped her land a spot on Soul Train and looks back on changing dynamics of the show from the 80s to the 90s.
12/17/2021
04:54
53rd NAACP Image AwardsTiffany Haddish Has the Midas Touch
Tiffany Haddish starred in many sitcoms, securing a space in Hollywood as a comedic powerhouse, but after her big screen debut in the action comedy "Keanu," she became a bonafide movie star.
02/25/2022
00:47
53rd NAACP Image AwardsAngela Bassett Wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett thanks her fellow nominees, her cast and crew, and her family as she accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "9-1-1."
02/26/2022
04:25
53rd NAACP Image AwardsMarsai Martin Stole America's Heart as Diane on "Black-ish"
Marsai Martin is more than just an award-winning actress -- she's also the youngest person ever to produce a film.
03/08/2022
05:40
BET Awards 20222021 Was Good to LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield's acclaimed performances on the big and small screens have made him one of Hollywood's hottest stars, and his fearless fashion nearly rivals his compelling onscreen presence.
05/17/2022
06:57
BET Awards 2022The Queens of the BET Awards
Look back at some of the head-turning looks from Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Normani, whose styles have been known to shut down the BET Awards red carpet.
05/24/2022
05:17
BET Awards 2022Erykah Badu 24/7/365
An iconic singer known as the "Godmother of Soul," Erykah Badu has remained a bold and powerful influence in music, fashion and culture for almost three decades.
06/02/2022
04:07
BET Awards 2022It's All About the Hair
From intricate braids to mile-long locks, explore the unforgettable black hairstyles that made a statement on the BET Awards red carpet.
06/09/2022
09:48
BET Awards 2022What's Really Good? with BET Awards Host Taraji P. Henson
BET Awards 2022 host Taraji P. Henson tests her knowledge of Black culture, answering questions about Queen Latifah's musical number in "Chicago" and Bruh Man's "flo" number on Martin.
06/21/2022
06:25
BET Awards 2022Taraji P. Henson's Best Host Moments
Beyond serving style with every look, BET Awards 2022 host Taraji P. Henson spotlighted Black excellence, got real about social issues and handled the unexpected with grace and humor.
07/08/2022
09:15
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?
From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
03:15
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022