From the Hair Studio of Kingdom Business 07/19/2022
Go behind the scenes of Kingdom Business with Moe Coles, the head of the show’s hair department, as he discusses the conception and evolution of each character's hair story.
Interview With Estelle
Estelle talks about why it's so important our world comes together to be a positive change!
11/26/2017
BET Awards 2021Bumped & Curled
From straight and pulled back to wigs and headpieces, hair is essential to any red carpet look, and for stars like Lil' Kim, Tamar and Elephant Man, it can be an extension of their moods.
06/30/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 2
The cast of Twenties share their feelings on the direction their characters are headed over the course of Season 2 and how the relationships within the show are evolving.
12/02/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 1
Creator and writer Lena Waithe is joined by Jonica T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and other cast members to discuss what's in store for the friends on Season 2 of Twenties.
12/03/2021
Games People PlayS2 Behind the Scenes of Games People Play Season Two
Writer and producer Ruth A. Ferrera and actors Sarunas J. Jackson, Karrueche Tran, Kendall Kyndall and others discuss how Season 2 of Games People Play is leveling up the drama.
12/03/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor.
01/24/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene – KJ Smith
KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone.
01/24/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi Brown
While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo with a bottle to the head, along with a fun story about prop work.
01/26/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Mignon
Mignon recounts the iconic moment when Danni got some cathartic revenge on Preston's racist family members in the airport, and talks all the fun of stunts.
01/26/2022
BET Awards 2022It's All About the Hair
From intricate braids to mile-long locks, explore the unforgettable black hairstyles that made a statement on the BET Awards red carpet.
06/09/2022
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?
From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
Meet the Cast of Kingdom Business
Take a deeper look at the key players of the BET+ Original drama series Kingdom Business with the actors who portray them.
07/15/2022
Inside the Closet of Kingdom Business
Costume designer Jaclyn Banner breaks down her approach to the colors and costumes of Kingdom Business, and how she balances contemporary style with dramatic storytelling.
07/19/2022
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022