Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 2

Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 2Season 2 • 12/02/2021
The cast of Twenties share their feelings on the direction their characters are headed over the course of Season 2 and how the relationships within the show are evolving.
TwentiesS1 E3The Kick-Back Couch - Happy Place
The viewers converge to share their thoughts on Nia's vision board, Hattie's work ethic, and Marie's relationships with Ben and Chuck.
03/11/2020
TwentiesS1 E4The Kick-Back Couch - You Know How I Like It
The viewers sound off on Marie's relationship woes, Ida B.'s demanding assignment for Hattie and Nia's "cattle-call' audition.
03/19/2020
TwentiesS1 E5The Kick-Back Couch - Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing
The fun-loving group gets together to share their opinions about Hattie's skewed relationship with Ida B., Marie and Chuck's sexy time, and Nia's argument with Tristan.
03/26/2020
TwentiesS1 E6The Kick-Back Couch - Redemption Song
The commentators react to Marie's plan to gain access to a megachurch, Hattie ditching her mom for Ida B., and Nia's high-speed swerve.
04/01/2020
TwentiesS1 E7The Kick-Back Couch - What Would Todd Do?
The group reacts to Nia getting the last laugh in her acting class, Marie being passed over for a promotion and Hattie's awkward encounter with Lorraine and Idina.
04/08/2020
TwentiesS1 E8The Kick-Back Couch - Living the Dream
The group reacts to Nia's audition, Marie's birthday party, Hattie's unexpected guest and more from the season finale.
04/15/2020
TwentiesS1 Hattie, Marie and Nia Take On Their Twenties
Catch up with Hattie, Marie and Nia when the Season 1 encore presentation of Lena Waithe's hit comedy series Twenties airs Wednesday, April 7 at 10/9c.
03/31/2021
TwentiesS1 Get Ready for the Season 1 Encore of Lena Waithe's Twenties
Catch up with friends Hattie, Marie and Nia as they navigate the pitfalls of early adulthood in Los Angeles with a Season 1 encore of Lena Waithe's Twenties, beginning Wednesday at 10/9c.
04/07/2021
TwentiesS1 Hattie Deals with Writer's Block on the Next Twenties
Hattie is hit with writer's block, Nia is finding herself, and Marie is playing the corporate game on the next episode of Twenties, Wednesday at 10/9c.
04/19/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 1
Creator and writer Lena Waithe is joined by Jonica T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and other cast members to discuss what's in store for the friends on Season 2 of Twenties.
12/03/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 3
Jonica T. Gibbs goes behind the scenes with Donnell Rawlings as he prepares for his cameo appearance as a stand-up comic on Twenties.
12/03/2021
