Meet Xavier J. Watson

Meet Xavier J. WatsonSeason 2 • 12/20/2021
Xavier J. Watson talks about playing the role of Chance on Season 2 of Twenties and weighs in on the intimate relationship between him and Chuck.
TwentiesS1 E8The Kick-Back Couch - Living the Dream
The group reacts to Nia's audition, Marie's birthday party, Hattie's unexpected guest and more from the season finale.
04/15/2020
TwentiesS1 Hattie, Marie and Nia Take On Their Twenties
Catch up with Hattie, Marie and Nia when the Season 1 encore presentation of Lena Waithe's hit comedy series Twenties airs Wednesday, April 7 at 10/9c.
03/31/2021
TwentiesS1 Get Ready for the Season 1 Encore of Lena Waithe's Twenties
Catch up with friends Hattie, Marie and Nia as they navigate the pitfalls of early adulthood in Los Angeles with a Season 1 encore of Lena Waithe's Twenties, beginning Wednesday at 10/9c.
04/07/2021
TwentiesS1 Hattie Deals with Writer's Block on the Next Twenties
Hattie is hit with writer's block, Nia is finding herself, and Marie is playing the corporate game on the next episode of Twenties, Wednesday at 10/9c.
04/19/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 1
Creator and writer Lena Waithe is joined by Jonica T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and other cast members to discuss what's in store for the friends on Season 2 of Twenties.
12/03/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 2
The cast of Twenties share their feelings on the direction their characters are headed over the course of Season 2 and how the relationships within the show are evolving.
12/02/2021
TwentiesS2 Behind the Scenes of Twenties Season 2, Pt. 3
Jonica T. Gibbs goes behind the scenes with Donnell Rawlings as he prepares for his cameo appearance as a stand-up comic on Twenties.
12/03/2021
TwentiesS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Twenties
Iconic Eddie Murphy lines, Nia Long's music video appearance and a mystery rapper named Juicebox One are all on the table as the cast of Twenties gets quizzed in the Black Trivia Challenge.
12/08/2021
TwentiesS2 Jojo T. Gibbs Explains What's Up with Hattie on Season 2
Whether it's Hattie's bond with her friends or her bumpy love life, Twenties star Jojo T. Gibbs has plenty of opinions on Hattie's story and where it's gone over the course of Season 2.
12/20/2021
TwentiesS2 The Stars of Twenties Tell All in 20 Questions
Twenties stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham and Christina Elmore sit down to sound off on clothes, iconic sitcoms, would-you-rathers and plenty more in a round of 20 questions.
12/20/2021
