Design My Space: Atlanta

Tyka's Custom Chair

08/22/2025

Tyka designs a custom chair for a fancy dressing space for her client.

02:06

Tyka's Custom Frame
Design My Space: Atlanta

Tyka Pryde designs a custom frame for a commissioned oil painting for her client to remind her of the grandmother who helped start her journey.
08/22/2025
01:50

02:25

Tyka's Custom Table
Design My Space: Atlanta

Tyka redesigns a basement and custom end table for her client to gather with her family after a long cancer fight.
08/22/2025
02:47

Tyka's Custom Lamp
Design My Space: Atlanta

Tyka redesigns a patio and custom lamp for her client after her divorce for a fresh start.
08/22/2025
