Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
12/01/2022
She's a powerhouse in the genre.
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Watching
01:05
Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
The legendary soulful singer’s 2023 tour will be the first since she won back the rights to her masters.
11/11/2022
03:36
BET Celebrates #Thriller40 at Soul Train Awards 2022
Michael Jackson's iconic album turns 40 on November 30th.
11/30/2022
01:06
Lionel Richie Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Grammy award-winning artist performed a medley of hits and gave a powerful speech on Nov. 5.
11/08/2022
00:51
Nickelodeon Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with ‘The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming Holiday Special’
Watch an exclusive preview of Tinashe’s musical performance airing on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 P.M. (ET/PT)
12/13/2022
01:06
Offset Plans To Honor TakeOff With Tribute Before Every Show
The tribute features 'Never Can Say Goodbye' by The Jackson 5.
12/14/2022
01:46
Our Favorites! Check Out The BET Digital Staff's 2022 Album Picks
From SZA's 'S.O.S.,' to Chris Brown's 'Breezy,' many amazing LPs dropped this year!
12/29/2022
01:03
PSA: R&B Is NOT Dead
We interrupt this program to bring you this important message from #SoulTrainAwards host @DeonCole.
11/24/2022
01:17
Run That Back! 3 Songs That We Couldn’t Get Out Of Our Heads In 2022
These tracks either had a powerful message, a catchy ad-lib, or a viral dance routine attached to them!
12/27/2022
01:14
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Fiery Tracks By ‘Best New Artist’ Nominee Fireboy DML
The rising Nigerian star’s efforts have already garnered attention, earning him a nomination at this year’s Soul Train Awards for “Best New Artist.”
12/05/2022
01:32
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
The iconic funk band has been cranking out hits for over four decades.
11/17/2022
01:05
Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
12/06/2022
01:24
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
01:49
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Soul Cypher Performer Alex Vaughn
See the rising star perform in her first-ever Soul Train Awards cypher on Nov. 26.
11/16/2022
01:19
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/08/2022
01:15
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
The songwriter and actress has been creating music for over three decades.
12/01/2022
01:20
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:23
Soul Train Awards 2022: T-Pain’s Hooks Are Unmatched in These Memorable Hits
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/07/2022
01:20
Soul Train Awards 2022: These Burna Boy Tracks Will Liven Up Any Sunday Brunch
What’s your favorite song from the Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star?
11/25/2022
01:16
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
The veteran musician was nominated at this year's 'Soul Train Awards' for Album of the Year.
12/02/2022
01:17
Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape's Evolving Style Throughout The Years
Since their debut in 1991, this year's Lady of Soul honorees' style continues to evolve, and we can't get enough!
11/22/2022
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