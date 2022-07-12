Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions

12/06/2022

When all eyes are on you, you must look good!

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03:11

‘Emancipation’s’ Charmaine Bingwa Discusses Why It’s More Than About Slavery

The actress plays ‘Whipped Peter’s’ wife in the film in theaters now and streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.
12/07/2022
01:20

'GMA's' T.J. Holmes' Real Name Trends On Twitter After Alleged Cheating Scandal Unfolds

Holmes’ government name came to light on Nov. 30, and Twitter clowned.
12/05/2022
01:06

'GMA3' Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Yanked Off Air Amid Affair Allegations

ABC News President Kim Godwin called the alleged tryst an “ internal and external distraction.”
12/06/2022
01:02

Ava DuVernay Makes History As The First Black Woman On A Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Pint

Proceeds go to the filmmaker’s non-profit.
12/07/2022
01:05

DJ Khaled Sells Out $11 'Sneaker Kingdom' Stay In Miami On Airbnb In Minutes

The Palestinian-American super-producer also threw in some luxe gifts for lucky guests.
12/01/2022
01:10

Dwayne Johnson Rights His Wrongs And Buys Every King-Size Snicker Bar From His Hometown 7/11

"We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87, and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong," he said on Instagram.
12/01/2022
02:18

For Will Smith, ‘Emancipation’ Means More Than Escaping Slavery

The actor talks about the inspiration behind the movie and how he’s emancipated himself.
12/08/2022
01:06

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

Her neighbors shared that the 63-year-old was private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit.
12/07/2022
01:16

Keke Palmer Calls Out Trolls Calling Her ‘Ugly’ Without Makeup: 'I'm Beautiful in Real Life'

“I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” the ‘Nope’ actress wrote on Twitter.
12/09/2022
01:04

Lizzo Shared Her Shining Moment At 'The People's Choice Awards' With Her 'Mama' and 17 Changemakers

The “Truth Hurts” singer dedicated the award and her acceptance speech to 17 activists, calling each one by name.
12/08/2022
01:19

Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments

The Queen of Hip Hop and R&B took home the ‘Certified Soul Award’ at this year’s ceremony.
12/07/2022
01:05

Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions

At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
12/06/2022
01:24

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate

The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
01:20

Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records

The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:16

Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote

The veteran musician was nominated at this year's 'Soul Train Awards' for Album of the Year.
12/02/2022
01:23

The 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Was Black Excellence Personified

The annual event recognizes 15 categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.
12/06/2022
01:03

This Singer Is 2022’s Most Viewed Artist On TikTok

Their songs quickly go viral on the app.
12/07/2022
01:06

Viral TikTok Video Reveals GloRilla's Humble Beginnings As A Fast Food Worker

In June, the Memphis native addressed her humble beginnings in an Instagram Post.
12/02/2022
03:42

WATCH: ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas' Cast Celebrate Their 100th Episode

In this heartfelt clip, the cast reflected on their major achievement!
12/07/2022
01:05

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Says He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure: 'I Have Fallen Behind On Most of My Bills'

Kevin Hunter and the former talk show host divorced nearly three years ago.
12/02/2022
01:00

You'll Never Guess How Much Cardi B Was Paid For A 35-Minute Performance

In a now-deleted tweet, the rapper revealed the large amount made from the “elite bankers” event.
12/05/2022
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