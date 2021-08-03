Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant For ‘Insensitive’ Lyrics Referencing Kobe’s Death
02/24/2021
"This lacks respect and tact."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:37
Beyoncé Posts Emotional Tribute To Young Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer
Lyric Chanel passed away on March 5 after a two-year battle with the disease.
03/08/2021
01:58
Beyoncé Sends A Message To Meghan Markle After The Oprah Winfrey Interview
“We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”
03/11/2021
01:31
Cardi B’s New Single “UP” Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard Hot 100
The rapper released her sexy single on Feb. 5, featuring the hitmaker in a selection of NSFW outfits.
02/18/2021
02:36
Flo Milli - "Roaring 20s"
Flo Milli puts her spin on the glamour and style of the Jazz Age in the video for her 2021 single "Roaring 20s."
04/08/2021
01:36
Grammys 2021: Beyoncé Becomes Grammy's Most Decorated Female Artist
With a record 28 Grammy Awards, Bey took home her latest for her inspirational single "Black Parade."
03/15/2021
01:34
Grammys 2021: Blue Ivy Carter Wins First Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter is the second youngest person to win the prize.
03/15/2021
01:07
Idris Elba Announces Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion On Upcoming Project
The actor and DJ says they have a new banger coming.
02/24/2021
01:00
Jay-Z Forms Lucrative Champagne Deal With Moet Hennessy
“Just the idea of this partnership is a signal to a more diverse way of looking at things,” Jay-Z told the New York Times.
02/23/2021
01:35
Jay-Z Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
This is the first year that the 51-year-old is eligible, his first album was released 25 years ago, which was 1996’s ‘Reasonable Doubt.’
02/11/2021
01:59
Jay-Z’s Net Worth Spikes 40 Percent After Selling Shares Of TIDAL And His Champagne Brand
The rapper and entrepreneur is now worth approximately $1.4 billion.
03/09/2021
01:10
Jazmine Sullivan Dazzles While Performing At The 2021 Super Bowl
Jazmine Sullivan left us speechless with her powerful voice and $4,000 white suit during Superbowl LIV.
02/09/2021
01:30
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces In Powerful Police Brutality PSA
NowThisNews shared a video montage that addressed the horrific ways Black and brown lives have been lost at the hands of police.
01/21/2021
02:10
Mary J. Blige Thanks Kamala Harris For Using This Song After Her Election Victory
“She didn't even pick “Just Fine,” she picked “Work That,” Blige says.
02/22/2021
01:36
Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant For ‘Insensitive’ Lyrics Referencing Kobe’s Death
The widow responded to the rapper’s leaked lyrics from his unreleased song “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).”
02/24/2021
03:42
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Maxwell Songs That Made Us Swoon55th NAACP Image Awards
He is scheduled to perform at the awards show in honor of the 25th anniversary of his debut album.
03/17/2021
03:56
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Showed Up And Showed Out On A Song
The singer is scheduled to perform at the NAACP Image Awards on March 27.
03/18/2021
01:09
The Weeknd Brings All-Black Symphony To Super Bowl Half-Time Show
The Weeknd rocked the halftime show at Super Bowl LV with a dazzling performance that included an all-Black symphony.
02/08/2021
Exclusive
00:55
The Winners Circle Crew Play This or That
Sheff G, Eli Fross and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle reveal whether they prefer recording or performing, FaceTime or phone calls, and winter fashion or summer fashion.
01/26/2021
01:35
Tina Knowles-Lawson Posts A Sweet Tribute To Daughter Beyoncé, And It’s Giving Us All The Feels
“Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices.”
03/17/2021
01:20
Watch Zhuri James, LeBron's Daughter, Dance’s To Cardi B's Hit Song ‘Up’
She even received a special message from Cardi.
03/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
The Coach Vick ExperienceThe Coach Vick ExperienceS1
NFL legend Michael Vick returns home to VA as head coach of Norfolk State, determined to revive the struggling HBCU football program with his family by his side and everything on the line.
01/26/2026
Trailer
01:24
The Shift - Where Women Turn Breakdowns Into BreakthroughsThe ShiftS1
At its core, The Shift is about empowerment, accountability, and possibility — proving that with the right support system, one breakthrough can change everything.
04/13/2026
Trailer
00:30
The Shift TrailerThe ShiftS1
The Shift is a transformational unscripted series built on one powerful truth: we are all the CEO of our own lives, but no one rises alone.
04/17/2026
Trailer
01:00
This Is The ShiftThe ShiftS1
In The SHIFT, Tai Beauchamp curates a custom board of mentors for each mentee, bringing together the guidance, accountability, and expertise they need to break through personal and professional barriers.
04/15/2026