The Winners Circle Crew Play This or That 01/26/2021
Sheff G, Eli Fross and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle reveal whether they prefer recording or performing, FaceTime or phone calls, and winter fashion or summer fashion.
Exclusive
01:20
DaniLeigh Plays The Last
Singer-songwriter DaniLeigh reveals the last time she was surprised, the last meal she ate, the last song she listened to and the last text she sent.
12/03/2020
Exclusive
01:43
DaniLeigh Plays This or That
Get to know DaniLeigh as she weighs in on whether she prefers recording in the studio or performing live, shopping in person or online, and talking on the phone or on FaceTime.
12/03/2020
Exclusive
02:26
BET Amplified Artist DaniLeigh Reveals Her Dream Collabs
Artist of the month DaniLeigh talks about her humble beginnings in music, her dream collaborators, 2020 goals and what to expect from her next musical release.
12/03/2020
Highlight
01:00
Soul Train Awards 2020Anthony Hamilton Is Honored with Souls of Justice Award
At the Soul Train Awards 2020, Anthony Hamilton receives the Souls of Justice Award for his efforts in North Carolina to improve voter registration and to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
11/29/2020
Highlight
03:38
Rotimi - "Love Somebody"
Rotimi recreates the story of Adam and Eve in the music video for his romantic R&B jam "Love Somebody."
11/30/2020
Exclusive
02:39
BET Amplified Artist Coi Leray on Her End-of-Year Goals
Artist of the month Coi Leray talks about artists who influenced her career, who she'd love to collaborate with and her goals for the rest of the year.
12/03/2020
Exclusive
02:21
THEY. Plays This or That
R&B duo THEY. take turns revealing their personal preferences between the East Coast or West Coast, TV shows or movies, being in the studio or on tour, and more.
12/04/2020
Exclusive
08:03
THEY. Discusses Their Development and Musical Inspirations
Dante Jones and Drew Love of THEY. reveal the musicians who inspired them, their favorite songs to perform live, and how their new release "The Amanda Tape" differs from their first album.
12/04/2020
Exclusive
02:46
Getting to Know Tiana Major9
Tiana Major9 discusses her career in the music industry, her performance education and early influences and what she hopes comes next for her as an entertainer.
12/16/2020
Exclusive
01:54
Tiana Major9 Plays This or That
Tiana Major9 weighs in on whether she prefers recording or performing, shopping online or in-person, big parties or small gatherings, TV shows or movies, and more.
12/16/2020
Exclusive
00:55
01/26/2021
Exclusive
00:57
Winners Circle Plays The Last
Sheff G, Eli Fross and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle reveal the last song they listened to, the last time they were afraid and the last texts they sent.
01/26/2021
Performance
04:33
22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationVoices of Fire - "Hit the Refresh"
The choir Voices of Fire performs "Hit the Refresh" at the 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.
02/08/2021
Performance
04:06
22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationPJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez and Darrel Walls Perform a Medley
PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez and Darrel Walls come together onstage to perform the songs "So in Love" and "All in His Plan."
02/08/2021
Performance
02:44
22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationKoryn Hawthorne - "Speak to Me"
Koryn Hawthorne performs her song "Speak to Me" at the 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.
02/06/2021
Highlight
03:15
Robin Thicke - "Look Easy"
Robin Thicke marvels at his love's grace, even in times of trouble, in the music video for "Look Easy" from his album "On Earth, and in Heaven."
04/08/2021
Highlight
02:51
Tainy and Miguel - "Sunbathe"
R&B singer Miguel likens spending time with his love to a heavenly vacation in the music video for "Sunbathe," a song he collaborated on with producer Tainy.
04/08/2021
Highlight
03:26
Amythyst Kiah - "Black Myself"
In the music video for "Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah merges alt-rock and soul to celebrate her strength and resilience as a Black woman.
04/08/2021
Speech
00:33
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReverend James Lawson Receives the Chairman's Award
Reverend James Lawson accepts the Chairman's Award at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
04/08/2021
Speech
00:35
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis steps up to accept the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.”
03/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021