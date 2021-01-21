Tyler Perry Fans Rejoice: Your Favorite Shows Are Now Streaming for Free on BET FAST Channels
10/03/2024
BET Media Group and Tyler Perry have launched new FAST channels featuring over 600 hours of hit shows like Sistas, The Oval, and House of Payne, allowing fans to binge-watch their favorite series for free on platforms like Roku, Pluto TV, and more.
‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Renewed For Season Three
‘Sistas’ follows a group of fiery single Black women as they try to steer their way through their friendships, romantic relationships, situationships, and careers.
01/21/2021
03:35
NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Tyler Perry Inspired Us To Give Back
The Hollywood mogul is one of five celebrities nominated for the Entertainer of the Year award.
03/01/2021
01:01
Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry Thanks His Mother For Teaching Him To 'Refuse Hate' In Impassioned Speech
The movie mogul received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and thanked his mother for teaching him not to hate others based on their race or sexual orientation.
04/26/2021
01:14
New Seasons Of 'Tyler Perry's House of Payne' And 'Tyler Perry's Assisted Living' Returns To BET
You bring the family, we'll bring the funny as all new episodes of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” season eight & “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” premieres later this month.
05/04/2021
01:19
Hallelujer! Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement For New Film
Perry will dust off his wig for the 12th installment of his movie franchise, called 'A Madea Homecoming,' set to premiere on Netflix.
06/10/2021
01:16
Tyler Perry Announces Entertainment District Near Production Studio
The media mogul has teamed up with Bishop T.D. Jakes, who together acquired over 130 acres of land adjacent to Tyler Perry Studios.
06/21/2021
01:20
Tyler Perry Celebrates ‘Sistas’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett
Crystal Renee Hayslett has blown up as Fatima on Tyler Perry’s "Sistas," and Perry publicly shared how proud of her he is.
06/29/2021
01:34
Tyler Perry Gives Actress Racquel Palmer Who Paid For Billboard Lead In New Series
Despite initial criticism from Perry, actress Racquel Palmer will star in ‘All The Queens Men’ opposite of Eva Marcille.
08/11/2021
01:12
Tyler Perry’s Hilarious Take On Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
In a clip posted to his social media, Perry transforms into his famous character and alter-ego Madea to comment on Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga ensemble.
09/21/2021
01:08
Charlamagne Reveals How Tyler Perry Helped Him Come To Terms With Being Sexually Abused
"I watched him crying and I remember saying to myself, 'Well, you know, what's wrong with him?' Because I think the way that men process sexual assault is different," he said.
10/27/2021
01:30
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS4
Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor.
01/24/2022
01:13
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal HayslettTyler Perry's SistasS4
Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage.
01/25/2022
03:01
'A Madea Homecoming’ Tackles Topics About Dating And Identity As It Plays Out In Some Black Households
Speaking to BET.com the director, producer and writer also shared a few heartfelt words to Shondaland's very own Shonda Rhimes!
02/18/2022
01:07
Tyler Perry Is Reportedly Building A Luxe $100 Million Mansion Outside Of Atlanta
The home features approximately 40,000 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
06/14/2022
01:25
Tyler Perry Addresses Oscar's Slap, Says He Is Friends With Chris Rock and Will Smith
"I was there close up. I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms," Perry explained.
06/15/2022
01:17
Tyler Perry On Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For A Day Of Work
"I've never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. Tyson for the last 15 years of her life," the mogul said in an AARP interview.
08/04/2022
01:11
Tyler Perry Revisits Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms of His Character Madea
The two previously got into a tiff about the portrayal of Black stereotypes in Hollywood.
09/28/2022
03:42
WATCH: ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas' Cast Celebrate Their 100th Episode
In this heartfelt clip, the cast reflected on their major achievement!
12/07/2022
01:27
Tyler Perry To Donate $2.5M To Help Atlanta Homeowners
His contribution will directly impact older homeowners.
02/17/2023
00:30
