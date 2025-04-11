The Scoreboard: Jaedyn Shaw’s $1.25M Move Pays Off, Alyssa Thompson Shines in London, and Barcelona Battles Spain Over Yamal
11/13/2025
From Jaedyn Shaw proving her record transfer was worth every penny, to Alyssa Thompson scoring big for Chelsea and Barcelona clashing with Spain over 18-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal, The Scoreboard breaks down the week’s biggest soccer stories.
10:35
Jihaad Campbell: The Philly Rookie Whose Faith, Focus, and Fire Are Making Him 'Next Up'
Eagles first-rounder Jihaad Campbell opens up about discipline, faith, and staying grounded—from his Alabama grind to life in the NFL.
11/04/2025
08:19
Next Up: Kiki Iriafen Is Building a New Era of the WNBA
She’s stylish, strategic, brutally competitive — and stepping into the WNBA at the perfect moment to make her mark.
11/26/2025
09:10
Next Up: Lauren Scruggs Is Fencing Her Way Into History
The Olympic gold medalist and Harvard graduate is breaking barriers in fencing while mentoring the next generation of young Black athletes through her work in New York City.
10/28/2025
11:26
Next Up: Quincy Wilson Is the Teen Track Phenom Redefining Greatness
After becoming the youngest American Olympic champion in track & field, the Maryland sprinter is proving that history was just his warm-up.
12/03/2025
09:58
Next Up: Starr Andrews Is Redefining Grace, Grit and Greatness
The history-making figure skater opens up about the moment that changed her career, the mother who shaped her path, and the strength it takes to rise in a sport that wasn’t built for her.
11/19/2025
08:27
Next Up: Zeb Powell Is Bringing Color, Culture, and Creativity to the Slopes
From North Carolina skate parks to X Games gold, Zeb Powell is redefining snowboarding’s future—one bold trick, bright smile, and colorful mountain at a time.
11/12/2025
05:01
The Scoreboard Sits Down With Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole to Unpack the Magic of 106 & Sports
In an exclusive Scoreboard interview, the hosts break down the live-show energy, the unfiltered guest conversations, and how 106 & Sports honors the legacy of 106 & Park while creating a bold new lane for sports and culture.
12/03/2025
02:11
The Scoreboard: Bryce Young Stuns the Rams, Shedeur Gets the Nod, and LSU Drops Video-Game Numbers
A weekend of upsets, commitment to the future in Cleveland, and offensive dominance in Baton Rouge — we’re catching you up on all the action.
12/01/2025
04:14
The Scoreboard: 25 Black Sports Moments That Took Over 2025
Records fell, trophies stacked up, and history got rewritten. Here’s how Black athletes dominated the year from start to finish.
12/15/2025
02:01
The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson’s Championship Swagger, Angel Reese’s Runway Moment, and Travis Hunter’s Breakout Game
From Vegas victory fits to fashion debuts and unforgettable tributes, The Scoreboard breaks down the boldest wins, looks, and legends of the week.
10/20/2025
02:20
The Scoreboard: Bukayo Saka’s 100th Goal Involvement, Rosman Kwarasey’s Clutch Brace, and Melchie Dumornay’s Case for Greatness
From Arsenal’s rising star to Washington Spirit’s match-winner and Lyon’s unstoppable force, this week’s Scoreboard celebrates records, resilience, and brilliance on the pitch.
10/09/2025
01:28
The Scoreboard: Derrick Rose Gets His Flowers, Dawn Staley Dominates, and Stefon Diggs Heads to the Super Bowl
Chicago honors Derrick Rose with a jersey retirement, South Carolina hands Vanderbilt its first loss of the season, and Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate a Super Bowl berth.
01/27/2026
01:50
The Scoreboard: Giannis Trade Rumors, A’ja Wilson’s Finals Reign, and Ja Morant’s Injury Woes
From NBA shakeups and WNBA dominance to player tensions and NFL setbacks — this week’s Scoreboard keeps the energy high and the headlines hotter.
10/10/2025
02:44
The Scoreboard: Homecomings, Hall of Fames, and a Little HBCU Chaos
From Justin Fields silencing critics to A’ja Wilson’s Hall of Fame honor and record-breaking HBCU crowds, this week’s Scoreboard proves sports are all about redemption and legacy.
10/27/2025
03:04
02:46
The Scoreboard: Khiara Keating Makes History, Bellingham Dominates El Clásico, and Vinícius Jr. Sparks Real Madrid Drama
From England’s first Black goalkeeper to an all-English El Clásico moment and a fiery sideline meltdown in Madrid, this week’s news proves the game never runs out of stories.
10/29/2025
01:45
The Scoreboard: Magic Johnson’s Winning Streak, Drake London’s Breakout Game, and Candace Parker’s Hall of Fame Glory
From Magic’s 16th championship ring to Parker’s Hall of Fame induction and Helen Obiri’s record-breaking marathon, Tamara Brown runs down the week’s biggest wins.
11/04/2025
02:43
The Scoreboard: Miracles, Moments, and Mayhem Across Sports
A Bears playoff stunner, Cam Newton’s emotional homecoming, JuJu Watkins’ historic honor, and a developing situation involving Notre Dame’s head coach.
01/13/2026
02:45
The Scoreboard: Records, Rivalries & Real Love: Inside This Weekend's Biggest Moments in Sports
Bryce Young’s huge day, South Carolina’s statement win, Shedeur’s first NFL snap, and the surprise gift that had Karl-Anthony Towns in tears.
11/17/2025
01:43
The Scoreboard: Women’s Hoops Make History, Paul George Gets Suspended, and the NFL Celebrates Big Wins
From a record-breaking night for women’s pro basketball in Philadelphia to Paul George’s 25-game suspension, plus Super Bowl-bound celebrations and Pro Bowl Black excellence.
02/04/2026
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025