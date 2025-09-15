The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson’s Championship Swagger, Angel Reese’s Runway Moment, and Travis Hunter’s Breakout Game
10/20/2025
From Vegas victory fits to fashion debuts and unforgettable tributes, The Scoreboard breaks down the boldest wins, looks, and legends of the week.
01:41
The Scoreboard: Collier and Wilson Dominate WNBA, Eagles Top Chiefs, Russell Wilson Turns Back the Clock
From Nafisa Collier’s historic season to A’ja Wilson’s dominant run, an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch, and a vintage Russell Wilson performance.
09/15/2025
02:47
The Scoreboard: The Week in Soccer News
Get caught up on what's making news in the world of soccer.
09/18/2025
02:36
The Scoreboard: McLaughlin-Levrone Makes Track History
From record-breaking runs to WNBA playoff drama and a historic boxing showdown, this week in sports delivered moments we won’t forget.
09/19/2025
02:04
The Scoreboard: A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History
From Wilson’s fourth MVP to McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-breaking run, Sha’Carri’s golden anchor, Caleb Williams’ breakout, and Howard’s rivalry triumph.
09/22/2025
02:52
The Scoreboard: Ousmane Dembélé Makes Ballon d’Or History
Dembélé makes Ballon d’Or history, Chawinga powers Kansas City to a title, and Banda proves she deserves her flowers in this week’s Scoreboard.
09/24/2025
02:45
The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson Makes History
From Wilson’s record 4th WNBA MVP to Judge’s power surge, a fiery boxing presser, and Tatum’s future, this week’s Scoreboard delivers all the drama.
09/26/2025
02:17
The Scoreboard: Mbappé Reaches 60 Goals, Vinícius Jr. Hits 70 Appearances, and Gift Monday Sparks Spirit Playoff Run
From Mbappé’s Champions League milestone to Vinícius Jr.’s record and Gift Monday’s hat trick, this week’s Scoreboard is packed with history-making moments.
10/01/2025
02:20
The Scoreboard: Bukayo Saka’s 100th Goal Involvement, Rosman Kwarasey’s Clutch Brace, and Melchie Dumornay’s Case for Greatness
From Arsenal’s rising star to Washington Spirit’s match-winner and Lyon’s unstoppable force, this week’s Scoreboard celebrates records, resilience, and brilliance on the pitch.
10/09/2025
01:50
The Scoreboard: Giannis Trade Rumors, A’ja Wilson’s Finals Reign, and Ja Morant’s Injury Woes
From NBA shakeups and WNBA dominance to player tensions and NFL setbacks — this week’s Scoreboard keeps the energy high and the headlines hotter.
10/10/2025
02:50
The Scoreboard: World Cup Dreams Alive, U.S. Stars Shine & Africa Makes History
From Haji Wright’s statement performance to Cabo Verde’s first-ever qualification and Nigeria’s last-chance push, The Scoreboard celebrates a week of football milestones.
10/15/2025
02:01
The Scoreboard: A’ja Wilson’s Championship Swagger, Angel Reese’s Runway Moment, and Travis Hunter’s Breakout Game
From Vegas victory fits to fashion debuts and unforgettable tributes, The Scoreboard breaks down the boldest wins, looks, and legends of the week.
10/20/2025
02:44
The Scoreboard: Homecomings, Hall of Fames, and a Little HBCU Chaos
From Justin Fields silencing critics to A’ja Wilson’s Hall of Fame honor and record-breaking HBCU crowds, this week’s Scoreboard proves sports are all about redemption and legacy.
10/27/2025
09:10
Next Up: Lauren Scruggs Is Fencing Her Way Into History
The Olympic gold medalist and Harvard graduate is breaking barriers in fencing while mentoring the next generation of young Black athletes through her work in New York City.
10/28/2025
02:46
The Scoreboard: Khiara Keating Makes History, Bellingham Dominates El Clásico, and Vinícius Jr. Sparks Real Madrid Drama
From England’s first Black goalkeeper to an all-English El Clásico moment and a fiery sideline meltdown in Madrid, this week’s news proves the game never runs out of stories.
10/29/2025
01:45
The Scoreboard: Magic Johnson’s Winning Streak, Drake London’s Breakout Game, and Candace Parker’s Hall of Fame Glory
From Magic’s 16th championship ring to Parker’s Hall of Fame induction and Helen Obiri’s record-breaking marathon, Tamara Brown runs down the week’s biggest wins.
11/04/2025
10:35
Jihaad Campbell: The Philly Rookie Whose Faith, Focus, and Fire Are Making Him 'Next Up'
Eagles first-rounder Jihaad Campbell opens up about discipline, faith, and staying grounded—from his Alabama grind to life in the NFL.
11/04/2025
08:27
Next Up: Zeb Powell Is Bringing Color, Culture, and Creativity to the Slopes
From North Carolina skate parks to X Games gold, Zeb Powell is redefining snowboarding’s future—one bold trick, bright smile, and colorful mountain at a time.
11/12/2025
03:04
The Scoreboard: Jaedyn Shaw’s $1.25M Move Pays Off, Alyssa Thompson Shines in London, and Barcelona Battles Spain Over Yamal
From Jaedyn Shaw proving her record transfer was worth every penny, to Alyssa Thompson scoring big for Chelsea and Barcelona clashing with Spain over 18-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal, The Scoreboard breaks down the week’s biggest soccer stories.
11/13/2025
