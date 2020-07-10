Meet Me on the Yard Celebrates HBCU Homecoming 10/23/2020
BET and YouTube's Meet Me on the Yard, airing Saturday at 8/7c, showcases homecoming at HBCUs with step shows, musical performances by marching bands and surprise guest alums.
Watching
01:31
Michelle Obama Calls Out Trump's Failures In Video Supporting Joe Biden
In a "closing argument" video released for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama has a message for voters.
10/07/2020
01:24
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's SNL Performance
In an Oct. 6 appearance on Fox News' show Fox and Friends, the Kentucky AG responded to Meg's performance.
10/07/2020
01:19
Derek Chauvin Released From Jail On $1M Bond
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, was released from a correctional facility on Oct. 7 after posting bond.
10/08/2020
01:22
George Floyd Mural To Be Unveiled In Time For His Birthday
A new George Floyd mural will be unveiled for his birthday on Oct. 14 in his hometown of Houston during a special ceremony.
10/09/2020
00:57
Miami Street To Be Named After Trayvon Martin
A Florida street that stretches in front of where Trayvon Martin used to attend high school will soon be named after him.
10/12/2020
Exclusive
02:19
BET News SpecialBefore the Booth: Yusef Salaam
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Yusef Salaam shares his demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/12/2020
00:57
George Floyd's Family Pushes Voter Registration
His family will be working with local voter organizations, hitting the Minnesota streets encouraging people to vote in the days leading up to his birthday.
10/13/2020
Exclusive
00:59
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Ashlee Marie Preston
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Ashlee Marie Preston shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/15/2020
01:09
White Woman Told Cops Black Bird Watcher Assaulted Her In Second Call
The second call was revealed on Oct. 14 when Amy Cooper appeared remotely in court to respond to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.
10/15/2020
Exclusive
1:10:00
BET News SpecialBlack Men Voting Forum
Watch the Black Men Voting Forum special featuring Common, Marc Lamont Hill, Darnell Moore, Shaka Senghor, Mayor Michael Tubbs and Franklin Leonard. #VoteToLive
10/20/2020
00:15
Meet Me on the Yard Celebrates HBCU Homecoming
BET and YouTube's Meet Me on the Yard, airing Saturday at 8/7c, showcases homecoming at HBCUs with step shows, musical performances by marching bands and surprise guest alums.
10/23/2020
Exclusive
01:06
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Wanjiku Gatheru
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Wanjiku Gatheru shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/20/2020
01:47
Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Blasts Hearing Process
Breonna Taylor: grand jury member says they weren't presented with certain charges against the cops connected to her death.
10/21/2020
01:49
Beyonce, Rihanna, And More Join Call To #EndSARS Police Brutality in Nigeria
Celebrities are lending their voices to speak out against the Nigerian government's treatment of people amid ongoing protests against police brutality in the country.
10/22/2020
01:20
Kamala Harris Believes Trump Is A Racist
Speaking with CBS's 60 Minutes, Democratic candidate Senator Kamla Harris listed reasons the president of the United States is xenophobic.
10/26/2020
00:58
Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Season Cut Short After ACL Injury
After undergoing an MRI on Oct. 26, Cleveland Browns' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2020 season is officially over.
10/27/2020
Exclusive
01:43
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Fatima Goss Graves
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Fatima Goss Graves shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/26/2020
01:13
Florida's Former Felons Are Casting Early Ballots
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition says they were able to raise $27 million and restore nearly 40,000 people's voting rights.
10/28/2020
00:56
Teen Who Recorded George Floyd?s Death To Be Honored
Darnella Frazier to receive the PEN/Benenson Courage Award.
10/28/2020
Exclusive
00:57
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Tarana Burke
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Tarana Burke shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/30/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021