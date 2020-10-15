Teen Who Recorded George Floyd?s Death To Be Honored 10/28/2020
Darnella Frazier to receive the PEN/Benenson Courage Award.
Watching
01:09
White Woman Told Cops Black Bird Watcher Assaulted Her In Second Call
The second call was revealed on Oct. 14 when Amy Cooper appeared remotely in court to respond to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.
10/15/2020
Exclusive
1:10:00
BET News SpecialBlack Men Voting Forum
Watch the Black Men Voting Forum special featuring Common, Marc Lamont Hill, Darnell Moore, Shaka Senghor, Mayor Michael Tubbs and Franklin Leonard. #VoteToLive
10/20/2020
00:15
Meet Me on the Yard Celebrates HBCU Homecoming
BET and YouTube's Meet Me on the Yard, airing Saturday at 8/7c, showcases homecoming at HBCUs with step shows, musical performances by marching bands and surprise guest alums.
10/23/2020
Exclusive
01:06
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Wanjiku Gatheru
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Wanjiku Gatheru shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/20/2020
01:47
Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Blasts Hearing Process
Breonna Taylor: grand jury member says they weren't presented with certain charges against the cops connected to her death.
10/21/2020
01:49
Beyonce, Rihanna, And More Join Call To #EndSARS Police Brutality in Nigeria
Celebrities are lending their voices to speak out against the Nigerian government's treatment of people amid ongoing protests against police brutality in the country.
10/22/2020
01:20
Kamala Harris Believes Trump Is A Racist
Speaking with CBS's 60 Minutes, Democratic candidate Senator Kamla Harris listed reasons the president of the United States is xenophobic.
10/26/2020
00:58
Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Season Cut Short After ACL Injury
After undergoing an MRI on Oct. 26, Cleveland Browns' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2020 season is officially over.
10/27/2020
Exclusive
01:43
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Fatima Goss Graves
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Fatima Goss Graves shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/26/2020
01:13
Florida's Former Felons Are Casting Early Ballots
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition says they were able to raise $27 million and restore nearly 40,000 people's voting rights.
10/28/2020
00:56
Exclusive
00:57
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Tarana Burke
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Tarana Burke shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/30/2020
01:40
Barack Obama Slams Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner's comments that Black people must "want to be successful" ignited a social media firestorm. Now, former President Barack Obama is speaking out.
10/29/2020
01:10
NY Attorney General Letitia James Is Creating A List Of Trump Actions For Biden To Undo
In an interview with NBC News, James said her team is working on a list "reversing all of the bad regulations and laws that have been put forth."
10/30/2020
Exclusive
00:55
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Mysonne Linen
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Mysonne Linen shares his demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
11/02/2020
01:38
Cori Bush Is Missouri's First Black Woman In Congress
Bush's historic win is not surprising after she defeated incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. in the Democratic primary in August.
11/04/2020
Exclusive
02:08
BET News SpecialJoe Biden And Kamala Harris Win 2020 Presidential Election
Biden and Harris have successfully defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 Presidential Election.
11/07/2020
Exclusive
03:50
BET News SpecialKamala Harris Makes History As America’s First Black Vice President
The California senator is now the first Black and Indian American woman who will serve as the United States vice president.
11/07/2020
01:11
Mississippi Choses A New State Flag
Mississippi officially has a new state flag after featuring the racist confederate battle cross for 126 years.
11/05/2020
02:05
Barack and Michelle Obama Congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Barack Obama said that he looked forward to an America with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the helm and urged unity.
11/09/2020
