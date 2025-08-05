Leon Thomas Steps Into the Spotlight at the BET Awards
06/08/2025
Get an intimate look at Leon Thomas as he prepares for his BET Awards 2025 performance. From Broadway beginnings to Grammy wins, go behind the scenes of his rise as part of Art of the Come Up, sponsored by Xfinity—and see how this multi-hyphenate star is finally claiming center stage.
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
01:15
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The 10 Best Speeches That Shook the Culture
From Jesse Williams’ mic-drop moment to Queen Latifah’s Pride shoutout, these BET Awards speeches didn’t just thank the Academy—they made history, sparked conversation, and reminded us why this stage still matters.
05/09/2025
01:23
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Why the BET Awards Still Matter—25 Years Later
It’s not just about trophies. It’s about visibility, ownership, and a stage that still centers Black excellence without asking permission.
05/09/2025
01:26
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: The Most Viral BET Awards Moments That Broke the Internet
From on-stage pregnancies to cultural clapbacks, these BET Awards moments didn’t just trend—they took over the timeline, the group chat, and the culture.
05/09/2025
01:22
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Songs That Dominated the BET Awards and Defined an Era
These tracks weren’t just hits—they were cultural resets, performance staples, and proof that when Black music wins, everybody feels it.
05/09/2025
Exclusive
03:55
BET Awards Lookback - Best New ArtistBET Awards 2025
The BET Awards has been at the forefront of the culture, recognizing rising talent like Tyla, Jennifer Hudson, SZA and other Best New Artist winners who would later become superstars.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
07:47
BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
10:10
King Energy - Unforgettable Male PerformancesBET Awards 2025
For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
04:55
Performance
02:45
Shop Boyz - "Party Like a Rock Star"BET Awards 2025
Shop Boyz performs their hit song "Party Like a Rock Star" at the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow, sponsored by Simply Spiked.
06/09/2025
Highlight
00:29
SheaMoisture Walk with Ryan DestinyBET Awards 2025
Actress and singer Ryan Destiny gets ready for the BET Awards 2025 with the help of SheaMoisture's beauty products.
06/09/2025
Highlight
01:58
Jessie Woo Plays Nod or Nah for McDonald's McCrispy StripsBET Awards 2025
You could be featured on the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow stage when you upload a video giving your nod or nah to McDonald's McCrispy Strips.
06/09/2025
Highlight
02:16
Jamie Foxx Is an Ultimate Icon Honoree, Presented by ToyotaBET Awards 2025
BET celebrates the successful, versatile career of Jamie Foxx with the Ultimate Icon Award, presented by Toyota, at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
02:54
803Fresh - "Boots on the Ground"BET Awards 2025
803Fresh performs his song "Boots on the Ground" at the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow, sponsored by Simply Spiked.
06/09/2025
Performance
03:44
Mario Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Mario performs "Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh)," "Crying Out for Me," "Break Up" and "Let Me Love You" at the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow, sponsored by Toyota.
06/09/2025
Highlight
02:17
Atlanta Talks Viewer's Choice, Presented by McDonald'sBET Awards 2025
Jessie Woo polls the folks of Atlanta about their vote for the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2025, presented by McDonald's.
06/09/2025
Highlight
00:42
Leon Thomas Accepts the Best New Artist AwardBET Awards 2025
Leon Thomas steps onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Best New Artist Award, presented by Uber Eats.
06/09/2025
Highlight
01:15
Behind the Silver Star with Kevin Hart, Presented by WalmartBET Awards 2025
Terrence J chats with Kevin Hart about returning to host the BET Awards 2025 and balancing fatherhood with his career, presented by Walmart.
06/09/2025
Highlight
10:05
Jamie Foxx Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Jamie Foxx accepts the first Ultimate Icon Award of the night, presented by Toyota, at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
