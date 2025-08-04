BET Current: Still Watching the BET Awards and Still Shook
06/12/2025
From Mariah’s nightclub moment to Doechii’s protest power, we're breaking down the 2025 Awards’ biggest highlights—plus indictments, ICE backlash, and why the fight for justice isn’t slowing down.
BET Current: Michelle Williams Reacts to Viral In-Flight Bare Foot Incident
The Destiny’s Child alum and Broadway actress opens up about the moment that left her speechless mid-a
04/08/2025
BET Current: Normani Finds Freedom in Acting Debut with 'Freaky Tales'
The singer-turned-actress reveals that her first film role was a liberating experience, allowing her to learn more about herself and expand her creative horizons.
04/10/2025
BET Current: James Earl Jones Honored As ‘One of the Greatest’ During Broadway Ceremony
Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Whoopi Goldberg, and others paid tribute to the EGOT winner.
04/11/2025
BET Current: Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Wed Last Year
Legal documents reveal that the couple tied the knot in August 2024 but filed for divorce days later.
04/14/2025
BET Current: Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Stunned Disney Execs with His Commitment to T’Challa Role
According to the director, the late Marvel star rarely switched his Wakandan accent off.
04/14/2025
BET Current: Wendy Williams' Comeback Dismissed by Judge in Court Clash Over Guardianship
A New York judge reportedly told Wendy Williams her career was over and blasted her niece, as the TV icon fights to reclaim her independence.
04/16/2025
BET Current: Maia Campbell Says She Wants Tyler Perry to Produce Her Late Mother’s Mental Health Novel
After a long hiatus, Campbell returns to social media and reveals her dream project: turning ‘72 Hour Hold’ into a film during Mental Health Awareness Month.
04/17/2025
BET Current: Serena Williams Gets Candid About Fame, Family & Success
In a rare interview, Serena Williams reflects on how chasing greatness came at the expense of personal relationships and time with her daughters.
04/21/2025
BET Current: John Boyega Had Only £45 When Offered ‘Star Wars’ Role
The British actor said “the moment froze” when he landed the role of Finn.
04/21/2025
BET Current: Meagan Good Announced as 2025 Commencement Speaker for Old Dominion University Graduation
The actress and director will inspire over 2,000 graduates at ODU’s 142nd ceremony, celebrating students from across nine colleges and schools.
04/29/2025
