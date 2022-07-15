Meet the Cast of Kingdom Business 07/15/2022
Take a deeper look at the key players of the BET+ Original drama series Kingdom Business with the actors who portray them.
BET Presents Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration E1Michelle Obama's White House GRAMMY Workshop
First lady Michelle Obama leads us into the beginning of her final White House workshop with gospel's finest, Yolanda Adams and Michelle Williams.
11/14/2016
Exclusive
01:06
Soul Train Awards 2019Yolanda Adams's Best Hair Moments
From glamorousupdos and braids to super-sleek locks, take a look at Lady of Soul Award honoree Yolanda Adams's most memorablehairstyles throughout the years.
11/17/2019
Performance
04:08
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020Yolanda Adams & Le'Andria Johnson - "The Battle Is Not Yours"
Yolanda Adams and Le'Andria Johnson take the stage together for a performance of The Battle Is Not Yours.
02/01/2020
Exclusive
03:04
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020Yolanda Adams and Le'Andria Johnson Lead a Prayer Break
Yolanda Adams and Le'Andria Johnson sing His praises during their performance at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.
02/01/2020
Highlight
02:16
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020The Praise Warm Up
BET Digital takes you inside rehearsals with Lecrae, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans and more. Watch the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Sunday, February 5 at 11A/10C.! It's lit.
02/03/2020
Exclusive
05:24
Kurt Carr - "Bless Somebody Else"
Kurt Carr and his friends -- including Miles Caton, Faith Evans, Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful, Erica Campbell and Roosevelt Griffin -- urge folks to 'Bless Somebody Else.'
06/29/2021
Performance
01:57
Stellar Awards 2021Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann and More Honor Tramaine Hawkins
Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann and Avery*Sunshine pay tribute to Aretha Franklin Icon Award recipient Tramaine Hawkins with a performance of her song "Goin' Up Yonder."
08/01/2021
01:00
Michael Jai White Reveals His Son Died Of COVID-19
White revealed his son was not vaccinated and was hospitalized when he passed away in Connecticut.
08/04/2021
12:45
Jacob Latimore & Serayah McNeil Get Real On Their Romance
The superstar couple gets candid about how they met, and when they began to reveal to the public that they were dating.
04/07/2022
01:14
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Legendary 'Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award Winners
Gospel legend Kirk Franklin holds the record for most wins in this category.
06/01/2022
01:16
BET Awards 2022: 3 Things You Didn't Know About Multi-Talented Star Serayah
The breakout actress starred in several major projects, including Netflix's 'Burning Sands' and 50 Cent's hit series 'BMF.'
07/01/2022
Exclusive
09:15
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?
From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
Exclusive
04:08
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022