Young Dolph's Alleged Killer Faces Major Legal Setback 02/16/2022
The two men accused of killing the Memphis rapper, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, will have separate attorneys.
R. Kelly Contracts COVID In Jail, Wins Extension to File Appeal
The court filing claimed the coronavirus has "interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone."
02/02/2022
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Most Memorable Hits From This Year's Presenter Tinashé
The award-winning singer has been heating up the charts since 2012.
02/03/2022
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
02/03/2022
T-Pain Says We Should Stop Celebrating Black History Month: 'You Separating Us Again'
"We want to be part of history, not just one month of it. I'd rather everybody stop celebrating that s**t and just let us be part of history."
02/04/2022
Drakeo The Ruler's 5-Year-Old Son Sues Live Nation For Wrongful Death
The lawsuit, filed by Tianna Purtue, the mother of Drakeo's son, suggests promoters “should have known” about the rapper’s “very public feud” with gang members.
02/04/2022
Jam Master Jay Murder Trial Gets Starting Date
Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington are accused of conspiring to kill the turntablist at his recording studio over an alleged drug deal gone bad.
02/09/2022
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Chloe X Halle Empowered Us Through Their Music
The duo is nominated for 'Outstanding Duo or Group.'
02/10/2022
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan For $1 Million Over Unpaid Royalties
The 10-page complaint alleges Wu-Tang Clan’s production company “willfully” refused to pay royalties and publishing income to ODB’s estate over the last decade.
02/11/2022
Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out Of Coachella
"I need Billie to apologize before I perform," he posted on Instagram.
02/11/2022
Tyrese's Mother Priscilla Murray Gibson Has Died
She was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit, where she went into a coma while fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.
02/15/2022
Suge Knight's Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg's Purchase Of Death Row
The Long Beach rapper says he plans on revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decades-long career.
02/17/2022
Jamal Edwards, British Music Entrepreneur, Dies At 31
He's the founder of the online music platform SBTV (SmokeyBarz TV) and helped to launch the careers of many artists, including Ed Sheeran.
02/22/2022
Ms. Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Didn't Make Another Album After 'Miseducation'
The celebrated singer-songwriter finally answers why she never released a sophomore album.
02/23/2022
Cardi B Seemingly Responds To Tasha K Who Says "She Ain't Got" Four Million Dollar Judgment
The "Up" rapper won a defamation lawsuit against the YouTube blogger.
02/23/2022
Snoop Dogg And Diddy Hint At A Potential Collaboration
Snoop released a 43-minute short film featuring songs from his 19th studio album, where he also shared a personal conversation with Diddy.
02/24/2022
Summer Walker Tells Crowd Why She Doesn't Perform Certain Songs
“My baby, she not even one yet, and I ain’t got time to be singing that s**t,” she tells the audience.
02/25/2022
Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty Faces Class Action Lawsuit In Alleged Cryptocurrency Scheme
The two rappers, and other celebs, were allegedly helping SafeMoon currency commit a "pump and dump scheme."
02/25/2022
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Tory Lanez With Receipts Amid Shooting Case
The Houston native headed to her Instagram story to express her frustration about "false narratives."
02/25/2022
Snoop Dogg Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Stopped Him From Getting Kicked Out Of The U.K.
The monarch reportedly prevented his expulsion from England when he faced first- and second-degree murder charges.
02/28/2022
