Kelontae Gavin - "Live Again"
03/10/2023
Singer and worship leader Kelontae Gavin is backed by a gospel choir as he delivers a message of hope in the music video for his song "Live Again."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
06:12
MAJOR. - "Whole World in His Hands"
Gospel artist MAJOR. delivers thoughts on maintaining hope in beleaguered times before launching into an uplifting performance of "Whole World in His Hands."
07/29/2022
Performance
04:12
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne - "Crazy Kinda Love"
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne of Kingdom Business perform the song "Crazy Kinda Love" in this music video featuring scenes from the BET+ original gospel drama.
08/16/2022
Performance
04:43
Deitrick Haddon Presents Mike & Diane - "My Help"
A married couple of gifted singers going through tough times puts their faith in God and tries their luck at a talent audition in Mike and Diane Spann's video for "My Help."
08/19/2022
Performance
03:18
Jonathan McReynolds - "Your World"
Jonathan McReynolds takes the stage at the Stellar Awards, poses for photos with fans and pays homage to a classic spiritual in the video for his song "Your World."
08/31/2022
Performance
02:56
Evvie McKinney - "Church"
Singer-songwriter Evvie McKinney sings about escaping her worries and finding comfort at her house of worship in the music video for "Church," directed by Joshua Harrison.
09/02/2022
Performance
04:28
Zacardi Cortez - "You've Been Good to Me"
Zacardi Cortez sings his heart out and trains to get in the boxing ring in the music video for "You've Been Good to Me," a song about praising God through adversity.
09/28/2022
Performance
05:57
Kierra Sheard featuring Pastor Mike Jr. - "Miracles"
Kierra Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. take the stage in front of an ecstatic crowd to sing about God's gifts in their uplifting collaboration "Miracles."
09/30/2022
Performance
04:15
KB featuring Brandon Lake – “Graves”
KB raps about resurrection and getting a second chance to live a better life in the dramatic music video for "Graves."
10/28/2022
Performance
03:44
SEMAJE - "I Rely"
Detroit singer SEMAJE delivers symphonic soul in the music video for his gorgeous gospel song "I Rely."
11/11/2022
Performance
05:32
Deitrick Haddon – "Dreams Come True"
In a tribute to "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Deitrick Haddon sings to kids -- with the help of his puppets -- about the spirit of Christmas in the music video for "Dreams Comes True."
11/24/2022
Performance
05:12
Charles Jenkins - "Never Knew Love"
Charles Jenkins cruises through the streets in his fancy car and brings the funk in the music video for his party-starting praise song "Never Knew Love."
11/30/2022
Performance
03:07
Teddy & Tina Campbell - "Our House"
Teddy & Tina Campbell sing about the chaotic joy of hosting holiday gatherings in the music video for "Our House."
12/02/2022
Performance
02:53
Deitrick Haddon - "The Bells Are Ringing"
Gospel singer-songwriter Deitrick Haddon delivers traditional Motown sounds and aesthetics in the music video for his cheerful holiday tune "The Bells Are Ringing."
12/09/2022
Performance
08:08
Tye Tribbett featuring PJ Morton - "Walk by Faith"
Two friends failed road trip turns into a journey of belief and salvation in the music video for Tye Tribbett and PJ Morton's R&B-infused gospel song "Walk by Faith."
12/14/2022
Performance
03:07
The Walls Group - "Crazy"
The Walls Group parties, dances and sings together while showing off their unique fashion in the video for "Crazy."
01/20/2023
Performance
03:52
Lena Byrd Miles - "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)"
Lena Byrd Miles hits the skating rink and puts her faith to good work in the video for her single "W.O.W. (Walk On Water)."
02/06/2023
Performance
10:25
Tye Tribbett - "Only One Night Tho"
Grammy-winning gospel singer-songwriter Tye Tribbett gets the crowed fired up with a live performance of his song "Only One Night Tho."
03/03/2023
Performance
04:44
Maurette Brown Clark - "I Just Wanna Praise You"
Maurette Brown Clark and her joyful choir gather to celebrate their love for the Lord and all His blessings in the music video for "I Just Wanna Praise You."
03/10/2023
Performance
04:13
Kelontae Gavin - "Live Again"
Singer and worship leader Kelontae Gavin is backed by a gospel choir as he delivers a message of hope in the music video for his song "Live Again."
03/10/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's ZatimaTemptation Is Everywhere on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima's relationship is tested when distractions, temptations and disapproving moms threaten their happy ever after on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming March 16 on BET+.
03/13/2023
Trailer
00:30
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women
Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023