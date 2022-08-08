Talib Kweli Sues Website For 'Emotional Distress' And Depression 08/11/2022
The rapper says a story from Jezebel caused him to go into a depression.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies At 83
His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, said he was "surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully" on Facebook.
08/08/2022
01:04
Bobby Lytes Says He "Is On The Outs" With His Cousin Trina
Lytes says in a "Love & Hip Hop Miami" confessional that Trina's fiancé, Raymond Taylor, is to blame for their conflict.
08/08/2022
01:13
Keke Palmer Says Queen Latifah And Ice Cube Helped Launch Her Career
The actress says she hopes to create opportunities for people in her community.
08/09/2022
01:06
R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized
Due to the 55-year-old not paying $140,000 in court-ordered fines, prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000.
08/09/2022
01:05
Fetty Wap’s Bail Revoked For Allegedly Threatening Behavior On A FaceTime Call
He was arrested for reportedly having 100 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to sell and was out on a $500,000 bond.
08/09/2022
01:08
Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardi Calls Out Dwayne Johnson, Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet
Johnson was asked which celebrity he would want "to be a pet to" when he named the "Savage" rapper.
08/09/2022
01:01
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
We are thrilled for the couple who revealed their pregnancy on Instagram.
08/10/2022
01:06
Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Amid Kanye West Online Harassment: Report
The 28-year-old “has been in trauma therapy in large part” because of posts Ye' has shared on social media while Davidson dated his ex-wife.
08/10/2022
01:04
Marshawn Lynch Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
Responding officers stopped the 36-year-old at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, just north of the Las Vegas Strip.
08/10/2022
01:03
Angela Yee Says 'The Breakfast Club' Is Officially Over, Announces New Show
The Power 105.1 radio co-host is launching her new on-air show launching in fall 2022.
08/11/2022
01:21
01:12
Shay Johnson Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Co-Parenting Experience, And Planning For Baby No. 2!
Johnson is introducing the world to her beautiful baby girl, Shajiyah!
08/12/2022
01:24
A$AP Rocky Will Be Sued By A$AP Relli Over Los Angeles Shooting
Relli is planning to sue the Harlem rapper over “irreparable harm to his career" in the entertainment industry.
08/12/2022
01:14
Nipsey Hussle To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The deceased rapper will also have an LA Metro Station named after him.
08/12/2022
01:12
Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Into Spelman, Seen With College President Dr. Helene Gayle
When asked how it feels to be a Spelman College mom, the actress smiled and placed her hands on her heart, saying, “I’m so excited!”
08/12/2022
01:05
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Seen Together For First Time Since Oscars Slap
The couple was photographed exiting Malibu, Calif. restaurant Nobu.
08/15/2022
01:36
Actress and Director Denise Dowse Dies At 64
Her sister Tracey announced her death on Saturday (Aug.13) via Instagram.
08/15/2022
01:29
Kenny Lattimore, Judge Faith Jenkins Expecting First Child
The couple is expecting their first child together.
08/15/2022
01:02
Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Reveals His Real Age And Leaves The Internet Shook
The actor appeared on the "Pedis and Mimosas" show and left us stunned.
08/16/2022
01:13
Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle At Walk Of Fame Ceremony Speech
Hussle received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday.
08/16/2022
