Sen. Kamala Harris To Respond To Trump's RNC Address 08/27/2020
Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will respond to President Trump's speech on Aug. 27 after he formally accepts the Republican Party's nomination for the 2020 election.
Watching
02:06
Barack Obama's DNC Speech Sets Off Trump Tantrum
After former President Barack Obama slammed Trump in a live speech during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, Trump went on a Twitter rant.
08/20/2020
01:54
Joe Biden Shares His Vision in DNC Speech
Now that Joe Biden has formally accepted the nomination as the Democratic candidate for President of the United States, he has outlined his priorities for the country.
08/21/2020
01:44
Michigan To Pay $600M To Flint Water Crisis Victims
Residents of Flint, MI, will now be eligible for several payments from a court-monitored victim compensation fund following the Flint Water Crisis dating back to 2014.
08/21/2020
01:28
Black Father Shot By Wisconsin Police In Front of Children
A Black man was shot several times by the police after trying to break up an altercation between two women on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, WI.
08/24/2020
01:46
LAPD Arrest Two Men For Attacking Three Trans Women
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two men, Willie Walker and Carlton Callway, as suspects of a robbery and hate crime against three transgender women.
08/24/2020
01:21
LeBron James Speaks Out About Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha PD on Aug. 23, LeBron James spoke out about the incident.
08/25/2020
01:06
Jacob Blake's Sister Speaks Out On Brother's Shooting
An emotional video of Jacob Blake's sister goes viral after she reveals what she's felt after her brother was shot seven times in the back by police.
08/26/2020
01:40
Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Milwaukee Bucks players stood in solidarity during a press conference explaining why they chose not to play on (Aug. 26) following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
08/27/2020
01:19
Wisconsin Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Named
During a press conference on (Aug. 26), the Wisconsin Department of Justice named the officer who shot Jacob Blake in front of his children.
08/27/2020
01:08
Trump Campaign Responds To Arrest Of Teen Gunman Who Shot Protesters
After Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in the overnight shooting deaths of two protesters, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Trump's campaign issued a statement.
08/27/2020
00:55
Sen. Kamala Harris To Respond To Trump's RNC Address
Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will respond to President Trump's speech on Aug. 27 after he formally accepts the Republican Party's nomination for the 2020 election.
08/27/2020
01:39
BLM Calls For Hollywood Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Following the boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks to support police shooting victim, Jacob Blake, one BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors wants Hollywood to follow suit.
08/28/2020
01:15
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed
Jacob Blake remains paralyzed after being shot seven times on Aug. 23 by Kenosha, WI police officer. Now his father says that his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed.
08/28/2020
01:28
Kenosha Protest Killer Charged With Homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces two charges of homicide.
08/28/2020
01:15
Alice Johnson Thanks Donald Trump During RNC Speech
During the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Alice Marie Johnson took the stage and talked about the man who freed her from prison in 2018.
08/28/2020
01:28
Michelle Obama Recalls Racist Incident with Sasha and Malia
On the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, our former First Lady opened up about a time she experienced racism with her daughters Sasha and Malia.
08/31/2020
01:12
Alice Marie Johnson Receives Full Pardon From Donald Trump
Alice Marie Johnson, the 65-year-old Black woman whose prison sentence was commuted by Donald Trump in June 2018, has been granted a full pardon by the President.
08/31/2020
02:10
Stars Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman's Passing
Here are some of the celebrities' tributes to the Black Panther star posted on social media.
08/31/2020
01:09
Baltimore Ravens Call For Passage Of George Floyd Bill
The Baltimore Ravens call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a vote on the George Floyd 2020 Justice in Policing Act.
09/03/2020
01:14
Kamala Harris Met With Jacob Blake's Family
Kamala Harris' first solo campaign trip since accepting the Democratic nomination for VP was to Wisconsin, where she met privately with Jacob Blake's family.
09/08/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021