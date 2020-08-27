Baltimore Ravens Call For Passage Of George Floyd Bill 09/03/2020
The Baltimore Ravens call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a vote on the George Floyd 2020 Justice in Policing Act.
Wisconsin Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Named
During a press conference on (Aug. 26), the Wisconsin Department of Justice named the officer who shot Jacob Blake in front of his children.
Trump Campaign Responds To Arrest Of Teen Gunman Who Shot Protesters
After Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in the overnight shooting deaths of two protesters, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Trump's campaign issued a statement.
Sen. Kamala Harris To Respond To Trump's RNC Address
Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will respond to President Trump's speech on Aug. 27 after he formally accepts the Republican Party's nomination for the 2020 election.
BLM Calls For Hollywood Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Following the boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks to support police shooting victim, Jacob Blake, one BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors wants Hollywood to follow suit.
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed
Jacob Blake remains paralyzed after being shot seven times on Aug. 23 by Kenosha, WI police officer. Now his father says that his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed.
Kenosha Protest Killer Charged With Homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces two charges of homicide.
Alice Johnson Thanks Donald Trump During RNC Speech
During the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Alice Marie Johnson took the stage and talked about the man who freed her from prison in 2018.
Michelle Obama Recalls Racist Incident with Sasha and Malia
On the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, our former First Lady opened up about a time she experienced racism with her daughters Sasha and Malia.
Alice Marie Johnson Receives Full Pardon From Donald Trump
Alice Marie Johnson, the 65-year-old Black woman whose prison sentence was commuted by Donald Trump in June 2018, has been granted a full pardon by the President.
Stars Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman's Passing
Here are some of the celebrities' tributes to the Black Panther star posted on social media.
Kamala Harris Met With Jacob Blake's Family
Kamala Harris' first solo campaign trip since accepting the Democratic nomination for VP was to Wisconsin, where she met privately with Jacob Blake's family.
Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message From Hospital Bed
After being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed, shared a message on Sept. 5 from his hospital bed.
Central Park Birdwatcher Releases Comic Book
Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher who had the police called on him by Amy Cooper in Central Park, has written a graphic novel about the racist experience.
Kansas City Chiefs Fans "Boo" During Moment Of Silence
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10, fans were heard 'booing' during the moment of silence.
Minnesota Vikings Honored George Floyd On Game Day
Before taking the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13, the Minnesota Vikings honored George Floyd's family.
Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near South Carolina Hometown
The actor was buried in a private ceremony on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.
Breonna Taylor Case: $12 Settlement Includes Police Reforms
The City of Louisville has announced that it has settled with the family of Breonna Taylor for $12 million, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.
09/16/2020
Marc Lamont Hill Urges You to Reclaim Your Vote
Marc Lamont Hill gets the word out about the first-ever National Black Voter Day on September 18 with a reminder that your vote matters because your future matters.
Reclaim Your Vote on National Black Voter Day
Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, talks about his past disenfranchisement and encourages others to reclaim their rights on National Black Voter Day.
