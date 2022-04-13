Lil’ Kim And Roxanne Shanté Give Each Other Their Flowers On Her Radio Show 04/27/2022
“First of all, bows to the Queen Roxanne Shanté,” said Kim.
Watching
01:27
Master P Calls Out Insincere Nipsey Hussle Support: 'Stop It With Fake Love'
During an interview with XXL, the rap legend described how people only want to see others succeed once they are gone.
04/13/2022
01:05
Hollywood Walk Of Fame: DJ Khaled Receives Official Star, See Photos From The Star-Studded Ceremony!
"I want to say God is great. God, I love you, I appreciate you," he said during his acceptance speech.
04/13/2022
01:22
Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killer Wants Charges Dismissed Or A Solo Trial
Lawyers for the defendant are claiming that the government waited too long to charge him and having a joint trial could violate his right to cross-examine his co-defendant.
04/14/2022
10:09
Normani Answers Chlöe Bailey’s Request For A Collaboration
The ‘Fair’ singer says that her upcoming album will be “vocally sound” and her most “authentic” work yet.
04/15/2022
01:14
DJ Kay Slay Dies After COVID-19 Related Complications At 55
The Streetsweepers founder had been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since Dec. 2021 and had been put on a ventilator to help assist with his breathing.
04/18/2022
01:00
Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark From ’90s R&B Group Hi-Five Dies At 49
The singer was paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 due to a car crash in Florida.
04/20/2022
01:07
Kid Cudi Says Him And Kanye West Are 'Not Friends' Despite New Collaboration
The Cleveland native revealed how the record was made a year prior when he was on good terms with Ye.
04/20/2022
01:02
A$AP Rocky Arrested At Los Angeles Airport, Post $550,000 Bail
The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was detained in connection to a Nov. 2021 shooting but posted bail that following day.
04/21/2022
01:12
50 Cent Shares Videos Of DJ Pharris, DJ Envy Encouraging Starz Boycott
"No 50 on Starz for six months, so we're shutting it down. No Starz for six months," DJ Pharris said on a clip 50 uploaded on Instagram.
04/21/2022
01:08
Pusha T Is Not Happy With Kanye West And Kid Cudi Fallout
"We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–f**ked up," Pusha said.
04/27/2022
01:01
01:14
Earth, Wind, & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dies at 71
His sweet saxophone playing made songs like "September" a forever classic.
04/27/2022
01:09
Seven Women Step Forward Accusing DJ Tim Westwood Of Sexual Misconduct
Three of the women accused Westwood of "opportunistic and predatory sexual behavior" when they agreed to meet him, assuming they would discuss music or their work.
04/28/2022
01:06
Burna Boy Makes History As First Nigerian To Headline At Madison Square Garden
"Not sure it gets any better and I'm extremely grateful," he stated.
04/28/2022
01:00
Travis Scott To Perform Publicly For The First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy
The rapper is headlining Primavera Sound events in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.
04/29/2022
01:03
Rihanna Stans For A$AP Rocky Just Weeks Away From Giving Birth
She was videoed backstage as he performed Saturday (Apr. 30) in California at the Smokers Club Festival.
05/02/2022
01:00
Rapper Rod Wave Arrested On Battery Charges
He was taken into custody on May 2 for battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years.
05/03/2022
01:11
SZA Clears Up Who She Was Talking About On 'I Hate U'
"I swear to God if I didn't accidentally fall in love [with] music.. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE," she tweeted.
05/05/2022
01:14
Memphis Radio Legend Bobby O'Jay Passes Away At 68
His run at the nation's first Black radio station, WDIA, included interviews with Whitney Houston, Muhammad Ali, David Ruffin and others.
05/05/2022
01:11
Rapper Kid Creole Sentenced To Prison For Fatally Stabbing A Homeless Man
The 62-year-old was once a part of the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
05/06/2022
