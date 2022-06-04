DJ Kay Slay Dies After COVID-19 Related Complications At 55 04/18/2022
The Streetsweepers founder had been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since Dec. 2021 and had been put on a ventilator to help assist with his breathing.
Spice Tells Us The Biggest Lesson She's Learned After Two Decades In The Music Business
We chatted with the dancehall queen about her journey from ‘homelessness to greatness.’
04/06/2022
01:13
R. Kelly's Sentencing In New York Is Delayed
Prosecutors urged the judge not to change the May 4 sentencing date, writing,"His victims have waited years to see the defendant held to account and sentenced for his crimes."
04/07/2022
01:19
Drakeo the Ruler’s Brother Calls Out Recording Academy For Excluding Rapper From Grammys In Memoriam Segment
Ralfy The Plug says it felt like a "spit in the face" to see his brother omitted from the tribute.
04/08/2022
01:10
Kanye West’s Team Reportedly Looking For ‘Luxury’ Treatment Facility To Help Him Be A ‘Better Human And Better Dad’
Page Six reports Ye told Kim Kardashian that “he’s going away to get help” after harassing her and boyfriend Pete Davidson online.
04/11/2022
01:32
Jussie Smollett Releases New Song, 'Thank You God,' Proclaiming His Innocence
"You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation?" the actor asks in the new drop.
04/11/2022
01:01
Nelly Reacts After Fan Throws Mysterious Object That Hit Him In The Head At A Nightclub
Video footage shows Nelly being struck, grabbing the back of his neck, and looking up into the crowd before quickly reacting readily to confront the suspect.
04/13/2022
01:27
Master P Calls Out Insincere Nipsey Hussle Support: 'Stop It With Fake Love'
During an interview with XXL, the rap legend described how people only want to see others succeed once they are gone.
04/13/2022
01:05
Hollywood Walk Of Fame: DJ Khaled Receives Official Star, See Photos From The Star-Studded Ceremony!
"I want to say God is great. God, I love you, I appreciate you," he said during his acceptance speech.
04/13/2022
01:22
Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killer Wants Charges Dismissed Or A Solo Trial
Lawyers for the defendant are claiming that the government waited too long to charge him and having a joint trial could violate his right to cross-examine his co-defendant.
04/14/2022
10:09
Normani Answers Chlöe Bailey’s Request For A Collaboration
The ‘Fair’ singer says that her upcoming album will be “vocally sound” and her most “authentic” work yet.
04/15/2022
01:14
04/18/2022
01:00
Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark From ’90s R&B Group Hi-Five Dies At 49
The singer was paralyzed from the neck down in 1993 due to a car crash in Florida.
04/20/2022
01:07
Kid Cudi Says Him And Kanye West Are 'Not Friends' Despite New Collaboration
The Cleveland native revealed how the record was made a year prior when he was on good terms with Ye.
04/20/2022
01:02
A$AP Rocky Arrested At Los Angeles Airport, Post $550,000 Bail
The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was detained in connection to a Nov. 2021 shooting but posted bail that following day.
04/21/2022
01:12
50 Cent Shares Videos Of DJ Pharris, DJ Envy Encouraging Starz Boycott
"No 50 on Starz for six months, so we're shutting it down. No Starz for six months," DJ Pharris said on a clip 50 uploaded on Instagram.
04/21/2022
01:08
Pusha T Is Not Happy With Kanye West And Kid Cudi Fallout
"We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–f**ked up," Pusha said.
04/27/2022
01:01
Lil’ Kim And Roxanne Shanté Give Each Other Their Flowers On Her Radio Show
“First of all, bows to the Queen Roxanne Shanté,” said Kim.
04/27/2022
01:14
Earth, Wind, & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dies at 71
His sweet saxophone playing made songs like "September" a forever classic.
04/27/2022
01:09
Seven Women Step Forward Accusing DJ Tim Westwood Of Sexual Misconduct
Three of the women accused Westwood of "opportunistic and predatory sexual behavior" when they agreed to meet him, assuming they would discuss music or their work.
04/28/2022
01:06
Burna Boy Makes History As First Nigerian To Headline At Madison Square Garden
"Not sure it gets any better and I'm extremely grateful," he stated.
04/28/2022
