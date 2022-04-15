William Murphy - "Just Us" 04/15/2022
Pastor William Murphy performs live at The dReam Center in Atlanta, singing "Just Us" with his congregation in an ode to peace and community strength.
Watching
04:01
Titus Showers - "We Need You"
Gospel singer Titus Showers looks to God for answers in the music video for 'We Need You,' directed by Alexander Le'Jo.
06/17/2021
03:47
Travis Greene ft. Kirk Franklin & John P. Kee - "Hold on Me"
Travis Greene hits the stage of a retro nightclub in this soulful music video for "Hold on Me" featuring Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee.
06/28/2021
Exclusive
05:24
Kurt Carr - "Bless Somebody Else"
Kurt Carr and his friends -- including Miles Caton, Faith Evans, Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful, Erica Campbell and Roosevelt Griffin -- urge folks to 'Bless Somebody Else.'
06/29/2021
03:43
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
Performance
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
Performance
04:46
James Fortune - "Never Let Me Down"
James Fortune demonstrates a life of faith and resiliency in his music video for "Never Let Me Down."
01/07/2022
Performance
03:51
DOE - "When I Pray"
Singer-songwriter DOE explores how spirituality keeps her going through tough times in the music video for "When I Pray."
01/14/2022
Performance
06:30
Jabari Johnson - Fixed Fight
Jabari Johnson hops into the classroom to kick it old school with Krystal Broussard and explain how, with God on his side, every challenge in life is just a fixed fight.
02/04/2022
Performance
07:14
Jabari Johnson - "One Touch"
Jabari Johnson narrates the biblical story of a woman with a long-term bleeding disorder who was instantly healed by Jesus Christ in the music video for his uplifting song "One Touch."
02/18/2022
Performance
04:10
KB featuring nobigdyl. - "King Jesus"
Christian rappers KB and nobigdyl. glorify a different kind of wealth in the music video for their track "King Jesus," featuring an appearance by Kel Mitchell.
02/25/2022
Performance
04:11
Maranda Curtis - "Run"
Gospel singer Maranda Curtis performs in nature with just a piano to accompany her as she asks God for strength when the world wears her down in the video for her song "Run."
03/16/2022
Performance
03:21
Deitrick Haddon - "God Made"
Deitrick Haddon is joined by a diverse group of worshippers as he celebrates his uniqueness and his gratitude to the divine creator in his music video for "God Made."
03/17/2022
Performance
03:54
Erica Campbell - "Positive"
In the music video for the lead single from her third studio album, Erica Campbell celebrates a higher kind of relationship she can always feel "Positive" about.
03/18/2022
Performance
06:02
Performance
03:07
Semaje - "You"
Detroit gospel artist Semaje honors the one who helped him turn things around in the music video for his song "You."
04/22/2022
Performance
09:24
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin - "Kingdom"
Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore of supergroup Maverick City Music, and choirmaster Kirk Franklin, gather to sing and worship in the music video for their single "Kingdom."
05/20/2022
Performance
03:57
Naomi Raine - "Not Ready"
In the video for "Not Ready," Naomi Raine drives through her neighborhood with friends and sings to Jesus about her faith being challenged.
06/10/2022
