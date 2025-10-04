BET Immersed
Jamie Foxx on Legacy, Mentorship, and Living Loud After Recovery
06/16/2025
In this intimate and unfiltered conversation, Jamie Foxx opens up about the mentors who shaped him, the cultural responsibility of Black entertainers, and how surviving a near-fatal stroke changed his perspective on life, fame, and purpose.
03:41
Behind the Scenes with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon: BET Captures Black Love, Legacy, and Action-Star EnergyBET Immersed
As Viola Davis and Julius Tennon team up to promote G20, their new action-thriller on Prime Video, BET goes behind the scenes of our exclusive shoot to capture the couple’s undeniable chemistry, playful banter, and the power moves they’re making on—and off—the screen.
04/10/2025
01:36
Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and HazelBET Immersed
Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her MarkBET Immersed
Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
04:59
Timiza Sanyika on Legacy, Liberation, and Loving Yourself Out LoudBET Immersed
The BET executive reflects on her radical upbringing, healing through wellness, and why being raised by revolutionaries shaped her mission to uplift Black voices today.
05/12/2025
04:47
Kim Paige and Her Daughter Morgan on Power, Peace, and Choosing Each OtherBET Immersed
A moving look at evolution between mother and daughter, built on love, agency, and how Black women raise each other through every season.
05/12/2025
07:03
Sisterhood Saved Me: Amber Mike and Laila Odom on Faith, Cancer, and Chosen FamilyBET Immersed
A story of surviving and thriving—Amber and Laila share how friendship, prayer, and fierce love got them through life’s hardest battles.
05/12/2025
06:58
Robi Reed and the Women Who Raised—and Walk With—HerBET Immersed
The casting icon sits down with her sisters and daughter for a rare, emotional tribute to legacy, love, and the power of showing up—for each other, and for the culture.
05/12/2025
03:44
Twin Girls, One Legacy: Destiney Bishop Carter and Her Mom on Motherhood in MotionBET Immersed
The BET exec and her mother share a raw, joyful reflection on raising strong Black women across generations—and what they hope her daughters inherit.
05/12/2025
25:26
Marlon & Shawn Wayans Talk Fatherhood, Legacy, and Generational CreativityBET Immersed
In this intimate Father’s Day sit-down, Marlon Wayans and his son Shawn reflect on family, fame, and the joy of passing the torch. From heartfelt memories to hard-earned lessons, this is an inside look at the Wayans legacy—unfiltered and full of love.
06/06/2025
00:59
Behind the Scenes: Marlon & Shawn Wayans Bring Father’s DayBET Immersed
Go behind the scenes of our powerful Father’s Day shoot with Marlon Wayans and his son Shawn. From impromptu piano solos to quiet moments of connection, see how this iconic father-son duo made magic on and off camera.
06/12/2025
24:41
