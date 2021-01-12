Rihanna Wears A Stunning Silk Gown To Receive Her New Title As 'National Hero Of Barbados' 12/01/2021
Plus, see other show-stopping looks from the style icon!
01:21
Ahmaud Arbery Family Seek Conviction For Georgia D.A. Who Had A Working Relationship With Gregory McMichael
Jackie Johnson, the former Brunswick, Georgia D.A., has been charged with prosecutorial misconduct for hindering the Arbery trial as one of the killers called her after the shooting.
12/06/2021
03:22
Ne-Yo Offers Advice To New Artists On How To Make It Big In The Music Biz
The two-time Soul Train Award winner explains how proud he is to see young singer/songwriters succeed.
12/06/2021
01:11
Drake Withdraws His Two 2021 Grammy Nominations
He was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, and the two categories will move forward with just the remaining four nominees.
12/07/2021
01:07
Stevie J Files For Spousal Support From Faith Evans
The music producer has not only asked for spousal support from Evans, but reportedly wants to be absolved from making continuous monthly payments to his estranged wife.
12/07/2021
01:19
Nashville Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Bringing A Handgun Into A School Building Where Students Were Fighting
A school resource officer found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on Barquita William during a body search after two female students began fighting at dismissal.
12/07/2021
01:10
2021 Soul Train Awards: Some Of Our Favorite Songs Ashanti Performed During Her ‘Lady of Soul’ Medley
From "Happy" to "Foolish," Ashanti brought the fire as usual!
12/07/2021
01:30
Emmett Till's Family Reacts To News That DOJ Closing Murder Investigation After 66 Years
An investigation into Till's killing was reopened in 2018, following Timothy Tyson?s book "The Blood of Emmett Till," which claims Carolyn Bryant recanted her testimony.
12/07/2021
01:40
Nick Cannon's Youngest Son Zen Has Died
He reportedly passed away at 5 months old from brain cancer.
12/07/2021
01:18
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
01:26
Jussie Smollett Trial: Actor Calls Alleged Attack, 'Something Out Of Looney Tunes Adventures'
CBS Chicago reports he said he paid brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario, $3,500 to help him with training and nutrition advice, not to stage a fake attack against himself.
12/08/2021
01:00
2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrity Couples Who Showed PDA On The Red Carpet, Backstage, And In The Audience
The star-studded evening was filled with love, peace, and soul, not to mention sweet couple moments we can't get enough of!
12/08/2021
01:20
Minneapolis' First Black Police Chief Will Retire In January
Medaria Arradondo served as chief when George Floyd died in police custody.
12/08/2021
01:01
Glenn Foster, Former New Orleans Saints Player, Dies In Police Custody
His death comes two days after he was arrested on simple assault and robbery charges.
12/08/2021
01:08
City Of Seattle To Pay $3.5 Million Settlement In Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Of Pregnant Mother Of Four
Charleena Lyles was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017.
12/08/2021
01:08
Issa Rae Drops New Podcast 'We Stay Looking'
The new iteration is the follow-up for the widely-successful 'Looking for LaToya' podcast and will feature Kyla Pratt, Marsai Martin, and Kandi Burruss.
12/09/2021
01:10
Jalen Rose And 'First Take' Co-Host Molly Qerim Announce Divorce After Three Years Of Marriage
The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2016 and married in July 2018 in a small ceremony in New York City.
12/09/2021
01:01
Former NCAA Basketball Star Corey Manigault Playing Pro In Europe Brutally Assaulted
The 23-year-old, who was intubated and sedated after a violent attack, was in an intensive care unit but is now recovering in a neurology ward.
12/09/2021
01:36
Master P's Son Hercy Miller Leaving Tennessee State University To Play Basketball Elsewhere
The rap mogul called for increased funding for medical services at HBCUs after his son's injury.
12/09/2021
01:27
Halle Berry Describes Her Love For Boyfriend Van Hunt In Touching Speech: "I Finally Found Love"
"I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me! You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail," she described.
12/09/2021
