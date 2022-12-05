The Congressional Black Caucus Calls For Student Debt Cancellation 05/23/2022
CBC Rep. Joyce Beatty says student debt is a "burden" and widens the racial wealth gap.
Rodney King's Daughter Tristan Discovered In Jail After Being Reported Missing
The King family filed a missing person report on May 6.
05/12/2022
01:11
Notorious Haitian Gang Leader Charged in D.C. Federal Court For Kidnapping 16 American Missionaries
The gang's second in command demanded $1 million in ransom per victim and threatened to kill the missionaries if it wasn't paid.
05/12/2022
01:01
Texas Mother Sentenced To Prison For Allowing 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry A 47-Year-Old Man
In 2017, Cherry Payton allowed her teen to marry Steven Carty due to her religion, the Hebrew Israelites' faith.
05/12/2022
01:37
Buffalo Shooting: Everything To Know About Suspect Payton Gendron
NBC News says he chose Buffalo because it's the city with the highest amount of Black residences near his hometown of Conklin, according to his manifesto.
05/16/2022
01:14
Three Louisiana Juvenile Escapees And Guard Accused Of Helping Them Captured At Texas Motel
Authorities didn't realize that the inmates were gone until shift change at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
05/17/2022
01:11
R. Kelly Allegedly Befriends Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James
Sources within the detainment center told the Daily News that the pair "sit[s] together and eat[s] together" and get along well.
05/17/2022
01:07
Mom Sues TikTok After 10-Year Old Daughter Dies From 'Blackout Challenge'
The lawsuit blames the social media giant's algorithm for recommending the dangerous challenge to Nylah Anderson.
05/17/2022
01:09
Man Arrested After Threatening To Copy Buffalo Mass Shooter The Next Day
Joseph Chowaniec of Buffalo allegedly called a pizzeria and a brewery on May 15, making threats and referencing the mass shooting the day before.
05/18/2022
01:13
Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Manslaughter In George Floyd Killing
The state is recommending a three-year sentence served in federal prison, a sentence that's below Minnesota's guidelines, according to the AP.
05/19/2022
01:05
Tiger Woods Drops Out Of PGA Championship
This was just his second major since being away from tournament play for nearly 17 months, following a car crash in February 2021.
05/23/2022
01:01
01:18
Student Mocks George Floyd's Death In Racist Prom Invite
The post showed a male student holding a sign that read, "If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away," next to a photo of George Floyd.
05/24/2022
01:15
At Least 19 Children Killed During Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting; Gunman Ambushed 4th Graders
The massacre is the deadliest school shooting in Texas' history and comes just a week and a half after a gunman opened fire in Buffalo, killing 10 people.
05/25/2022
01:19
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Who Spent 23 Years In Prison Over Crime He Didn't Commit Awarded $7 Million
Grant Williams was convicted of murdering Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex in 1996, but his conviction was overturned.
05/25/2022
01:03
Beloved Georgia Pastor Stabbed To Death, Set On Fire By Inmate She Was Mentoring: Report
Rev. Marita Harrell mentored Christopher Devonta Griggs when he reportedly stabbed her and set her body on fire.
05/26/2022
15:33
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part III
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part III features KeAndre' Jordan, Nyla Sams, Yasmine Jameelah, Parisia Hutchinson, Jordan Hunter, and Nasir Barnes.
05/26/2022
01:06
Overdue Student Debts Cancelled For Nearly 500 Black Women At HBCU
The Debt Collective purchased $1.7 million of overdue student debt from Bennett College, then canceled it.
05/31/2022
01:05
Man Who Won $10 Million Lottery Sentenced To Prison For Fatally Shooting His Girlfriend While She Slept
An autopsy revealed Keona Graham was shot in the back of her head when 54-year-old Michael Hill shot her in North Carolina.
06/01/2022
01:01
Shooting Occurs At Xavier University, Leaving 1 Dead, 2 Wounded At Graduation Ceremony
Witnesses said they heard a commotion at the ceremony and saw people fighting before the gunfire started.
06/01/2022
01:01
Marion Barber, Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back, Found Dead In Apartment
No cause of death has been released, but Frisco, Texas police were conducting a welfare check when his body was found.
06/02/2022
