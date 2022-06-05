Three Louisiana Juvenile Escapees And Guard Accused Of Helping Them Captured At Texas Motel 05/17/2022
Authorities didn't realize that the inmates were gone until shift change at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
01:01
President Biden Appoints Karine Jean Pierre as White House Press Secretary
Jean-Pierre will be the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to serve in the role.
05/06/2022
01:26
Atlanta Man Charged With Murder After Leaving 8-Month-Old Daughter In Car
The baby was reportedly left in a hot car while her father, 20-year-old Davied Whatley, went to pick up a gun that was being held in police property custody.
05/06/2022
01:05
Accused NYC Subway Shooter Frank James Indicted On Federal Charges
Prosecutors say James boarded a Brooklyn subway on April 12, put on a gas mask and ignited two smoke bombs before firing 33 shots.
05/09/2022
01:06
Former Michigan State And NBA Player Adreian Payne Fatally Shot At 31
Authorities identified the accused shooter as Lawrence Dority, who remained at the scene of the shooting.
05/10/2022
01:09
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul’s Mother, Wife Physically Harassed During NBA Playoff Game
His mother reportedly had hands put on her while his wife was pushed in front of their children.
05/10/2022
01:07
Georgia Sheriff Charged With Groping TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett At Public Function
Thomas Brown, a former DeKalb County sheriff, says he witnessed Sheriff Kris Coody's "hand go down on her left breast."
05/11/2022
01:12
Rodney King's Daughter Tristan Discovered In Jail After Being Reported Missing
The King family filed a missing person report on May 6.
05/12/2022
01:11
Notorious Haitian Gang Leader Charged in D.C. Federal Court For Kidnapping 16 American Missionaries
The gang's second in command demanded $1 million in ransom per victim and threatened to kill the missionaries if it wasn't paid.
05/12/2022
01:01
Texas Mother Sentenced To Prison For Allowing 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry A 47-Year-Old Man
In 2017, Cherry Payton allowed her teen to marry Steven Carty due to her religion, the Hebrew Israelites' faith.
05/12/2022
01:37
Buffalo Shooting: Everything To Know About Suspect Payton Gendron
NBC News says he chose Buffalo because it's the city with the highest amount of Black residences near his hometown of Conklin, according to his manifesto.
05/16/2022
01:14
Three Louisiana Juvenile Escapees And Guard Accused Of Helping Them Captured At Texas Motel
05/17/2022
01:11
R. Kelly Allegedly Befriends Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James
Sources within the detainment center told the Daily News that the pair "sit[s] together and eat[s] together" and get along well.
05/17/2022
01:07
Mom Sues TikTok After 10-Year Old Daughter Dies From 'Blackout Challenge'
The lawsuit blames the social media giant's algorithm for recommending the dangerous challenge to Nylah Anderson.
05/17/2022
01:09
Man Arrested After Threatening To Copy Buffalo Mass Shooter The Next Day
Joseph Chowaniec of Buffalo allegedly called a pizzeria and a brewery on May 15, making threats and referencing the mass shooting the day before.
05/18/2022
01:13
Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Manslaughter In George Floyd Killing
The state is recommending a three-year sentence served in federal prison, a sentence that's below Minnesota's guidelines, according to the AP.
05/19/2022
01:05
Tiger Woods Drops Out Of PGA Championship
This was just his second major since being away from tournament play for nearly 17 months, following a car crash in February 2021.
05/23/2022
01:01
The Congressional Black Caucus Calls For Student Debt Cancellation
CBC Rep. Joyce Beatty says student debt is a "burden" and widens the racial wealth gap.
05/23/2022
01:18
Student Mocks George Floyd's Death In Racist Prom Invite
The post showed a male student holding a sign that read, "If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away," next to a photo of George Floyd.
05/24/2022
01:15
At Least 19 Children Killed During Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting; Gunman Ambushed 4th Graders
The massacre is the deadliest school shooting in Texas' history and comes just a week and a half after a gunman opened fire in Buffalo, killing 10 people.
05/25/2022
01:19
Former Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Who Spent 23 Years In Prison Over Crime He Didn't Commit Awarded $7 Million
Grant Williams was convicted of murdering Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex in 1996, but his conviction was overturned.
05/25/2022
