Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent To Work On Presidential Detail After False Accusation 04/28/2022
Abraham Bolden says he was falsely charged in retaliation for whistleblowing.
Watching
01:10
Trump Campaign Ordered To Pay Former Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman $1.3 Million In Legal Fees
Trump's lawsuit claimed that Newman violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed while working for his 2016 campaign.
04/22/2022
01:03
3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Father Used Him As Human Shield During Philadelphia Shootout
Jenkins was shot in the head, neck, and buttocks after his father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash.
04/25/2022
01:13
Connecticut Trooper Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man After Car Chase
Mubarak Soulemane, who suffered from mental illness, posed no "imminent danger" to officers, an official report says.
04/25/2022
01:03
Dwayne Haskins' Parents, Wife Hold Separate Funerals
Reportedly Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins have never met their daughter-in-law, and did not want the funeral "to be the place we met her for the first time."
04/25/2022
01:08
Miami Man Accused Of Shooting And Killing Wife At Pool Party Fails To Show Up In Court
Carl Monty Watts Jr. is also suspected in the murders of two prior girlfriends.
04/26/2022
01:28
Family Of Tyre Sampson, Who Died On Amusement Park Ride, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges the ride was "unreasonably dangerous," claiming the teenager died due to negligence.
04/26/2022
01:15
James Madison's Slaves Fight For Equal Power Of Foundation Overseeing His Former Plantation
The foundation reportedly fired three senior staff members who supported the Black descendants' community.
04/26/2022
01:16
Barack Obama Says Social Media Is Responsible For 'Turbocharging Some Of Humanity's Worst Impulses'
"One of the biggest reasons for democracies weakening is the profound change that's taken place in how we communicate and consume information," he said, according to CBS News.
04/27/2022
01:08
Washington State Lawmakers Remove The Word 'Marijuana' from Local Laws, Calling it Racist
Supporters of the new Bill say that the word "marijuana" has a long history of racism.
04/28/2022
14:56
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part II
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part II features Lauren Simmons, Kevin Brooks, Niani S. Phillips, Anya Dillard, and Ross Mac.**
04/28/2022
01:10
Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent To Work On Presidential Detail After False Accusation
Abraham Bolden says he was falsely charged in retaliation for whistleblowing.
04/28/2022
07:26
The 1992 Los Angeles Riot: A Visual Timeline of A Devastating Event
Three decades ago the nation's second largest city spent four days gripped by unrest, spurred by racial tension and police brutality.
04/29/2022
01:08
Michigan Optometrist Charged With Delivering Nooses And Making Racist Threats
Kenneth Pilon, 61, allegedly told a Starbucks employee he was “gonna go out and lynch me a n****r.”
04/29/2022
01:08
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Says He'd 'Welcome' Colin Kaepernick 'With Open Arms'
“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Mark Davis said.
05/02/2022
01:09
White Upstate NY Teacher Makes Black Students Pick Cotton, Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson
The teacher is being investigated after allegedly instructing her predominantly Black class to pick seeds out of cotton.
05/02/2022
01:19
Squatters Found Inside Apartment When Residents Returned Home From Vacation
The suspects told the residents that they stole all of their property, including the kitchen cabinet doors, and called it a "learning experience" for the resident.
05/02/2022
01:01
Texas Man, Larry Woodruffe Found Guilty Of Killing 7-Year-Old Girl In Drive-By Shooting
Prosecutors say Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr. thought they were firing at rival drug dealers when they shot at the girl and her family.
05/03/2022
01:00
Autopsy Shows Fentanyl Overdose Killed Rookie San Jose Police Officer De'Jon Packer
He's remembered as a well-liked officer and college football star, but his death leaves unanswered questions.
05/03/2022
01:07
Memoir From Former Defense Secretary Alleges Trump Wanted Troops and Violence Against George Floyd Protesters
Mark Esper's new book alleges Trump repeatedly demanded George Floyd protesters be shot or beaten.
05/04/2022
01:23
Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Draft: Here's What You Should Know
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the draft to abolish abortion is genuine and vowed an investigation into the leak.
05/04/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022