Las Vegas Raiders Owner Says He'd 'Welcome' Colin Kaepernick 'With Open Arms'

La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part II

BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part II features Lauren Simmons, Kevin Brooks, Niani S. Phillips, Anya Dillard, and Ross Mac.**