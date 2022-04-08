Karlie Redd Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'Let's Keep It Real' 08/18/2022
The reality star spoke candidly about whether she has had work done.
Sheree Zampino Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Experience With Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith
“My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good,” Zampino said before confirming Jada has always “loved” her son.
08/04/2022
01:04
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Two Years After Heartbreaking Miscarriage
"Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long," she wrote on Instagram.
08/04/2022
01:05
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files For Divorce, Claims He Fathered A Baby Outside of Marriage
In court docs obtained by ET, Smith claims the singer recently fathered a child with another woman, calling their union "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."
08/05/2022
01:09
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
"Today I get to marry my best friend," the Philadelphia 76ers' forward tweeted before the nuptials.
08/08/2022
01:01
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
We are thrilled for the couple who revealed their pregnancy on Instagram.
08/10/2022
01:11
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Trying To Have Another Child’ With Husband Alexis Ohanian
In Vogue's Sept. 2022 issue, the athlete also revealed her plans to retire from tennis.
08/11/2022
01:00
Rosario Dawson Professes Her Love To Her Nigerian Beau On Instagram
See the social media post that has the internet swooning.
08/11/2022
01:12
Shay Johnson Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Co-Parenting Experience, And Planning For Baby No. 2!
Johnson is introducing the world to her beautiful baby girl, Shajiyah!
08/12/2022
01:00
Adele Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: ‘I’m Obsessed With Him’
“I’ve never been in love like this," she revealed during a recent interview with ELLE UK.
08/16/2022
01:00
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate!
“If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging," Bailon shared on Instagram.
08/17/2022
01:13
01:00
Tamar Braxton Makes Appearance With Rumored New Boyfriend
Jeremy Robinson and Braxton were spotted at the Sovereign Sweets dessert and cocktail bar this past weekend.
08/23/2022
01:02
Halle Bailey Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rapper Boyfriend DDG: 'I’ve Been A Fan Of His For Years'
“I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them," she told Essence.
08/23/2022
01:05
Robyn And Juan Dixon Obtain Marriage License Years After Getting Engaged For The Second Time
The couple, who were married from 2005 to 2012, got engaged again in Dec. 2019.
08/24/2022
01:04
Crystal Renay Opens Up About Divorce From Ne-Yo: 'There Are No Chances' to Reconcile
“God is good. We are moving on to better lives," she told TMZ.
08/29/2022
01:04
Riley Burruss Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On TikTok
Kandi Burruss' eldest daughter is setting the record straight on social media.
08/31/2022
01:01
Swae Lee And Victoria Kristine Are Expecting Their First Child Together— See The Couple’s Outdoor Baby Shower!
The rapper gifted his pregnant girlfriend a pricey push present at the event!
08/31/2022
01:12
Waka Flocka Flame Opens Up About Split From Tammy Rivera: 'It Was Just A Mutual Feeling'
Despite their breakup, they continued to film their WEtv reality show "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka," highlighting their new life as friends.
08/31/2022
01:29
Vivica A. Fox Reacts To Nick Cannon Expecting His 10th Child: 'It’s Way More Than Money'
"But the foundation of Black families, especially a strong father figure is needed," Fox recently said.
09/01/2022
01:03
Serena Williams Shares Look Into Post Tennis Life And It s Super Relatable
During her post-match press conference, Williams said she’d be opting for karaoke on the first day since retiring from tennis.
09/06/2022
