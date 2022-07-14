Sheree Zampino Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Experience With Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith 08/04/2022
“My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good,” Zampino said before confirming Jada has always “loved” her son.
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
TMZ reports that the baby's birth is "imminent," while other sources told the outlet the baby might have been born in the last day or two.
07/14/2022
Boo’d Up? Chris Rock And Actress Lake Bell Hold Hands While Vacationing In Croatia
TMZ reports that the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions— including hanging out together at a baseball game and taking a “romantic stroll” on a beach.
07/15/2022
Three Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding!
The 52-year-old, who rekindled her old flame with the 'Deep Water' actor, told her dedicated fans about the surprise wedding in a newsletter.
07/18/2022
Jason Derulo Buys A $3.6M Home For The Mother Of His Child
The couple reportedly split up in September 2021, about five months after the birth of their son, but continue to co-parent.
07/21/2022
Misty Copeland Reveals That She Gave Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy 3 Months Ago
The ballerina kept her pregnancy private as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Olu Evans.
07/25/2022
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Bre Tiesi
This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months.
07/26/2022
Bre Tiesi Chronicles Unmedicated Home Birth With Nick Cannon, Reveals Their Son Needed Minor Respiratory Support
Tiesi wrote, "Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn't have done it without you."
07/27/2022
RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield Is Reportedly Dating 'Love & Marriage Huntsville’s' Martell Holt
TMZ's sources say the pair have been seeing each other for over two months.
07/27/2022
Da Brat Opens Up About This Health Issue Preventing Her From Carrying A Child
The 48-year-old shared that she has dreamed of expanding her family and creating a child with her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.
08/01/2022
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Two Years After Heartbreaking Miscarriage
"Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long," she wrote on Instagram.
08/04/2022
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files For Divorce, Claims He Fathered A Baby Outside of Marriage
In court docs obtained by ET, Smith claims the singer recently fathered a child with another woman, calling their union "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."
08/05/2022
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
"Today I get to marry my best friend," the Philadelphia 76ers' forward tweeted before the nuptials.
08/08/2022
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
We are thrilled for the couple who revealed their pregnancy on Instagram.
08/10/2022
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Trying To Have Another Child’ With Husband Alexis Ohanian
In Vogue's Sept. 2022 issue, the athlete also revealed her plans to retire from tennis.
08/11/2022
Rosario Dawson Professes Her Love To Her Nigerian Beau On Instagram
See the social media post that has the internet swooning.
08/11/2022
Shay Johnson Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Co-Parenting Experience, And Planning For Baby No. 2!
Johnson is introducing the world to her beautiful baby girl, Shajiyah!
08/12/2022
Adele Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: ‘I’m Obsessed With Him’
“I’ve never been in love like this," she revealed during a recent interview with ELLE UK.
08/16/2022
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate!
“If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging," Bailon shared on Instagram.
08/17/2022
Karlie Redd Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'Let's Keep It Real'
The reality star spoke candidly about whether she has had work done.
08/18/2022
