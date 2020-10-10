The Glam Gap
Nancy Twine Left Her Finance Job To Found Clean Haircare Brand Briogeo
09/03/2020

Founder Nancy Twine describes her nontraditional route to leading a haircare company with products in Sephora stores nationwide.

Watching

Exclusive
06:41

06:41

Exclusive
05:40

The Glam Gap
Bevel CEO Tristan Walker On Fatherhood and Legacy

Tristan Walker, founder of Walker & Company brands breaks down his journey from Silicon Valley to founding Bevel, the first shaving brand to focus on the needs of Black men.
10/10/2020
Exclusive
07:37

The Glam Gap
How Mahisha Dellinger Built the Curls Empire

Mahisha Dellinger, Founder and CEO of natural hair brand Curls, breaks down the keys to a successful beauty business and the true definition of a self-made woman.
06/22/2020
Exclusive
08:25

The Glam Gap
How Dancer Erin Carpenter Built a Nude Hosiery Brand

Erin Carpenter, founder of Nude Barre, went from dyeing her dance tights as a young ballerina to creating hosiery and undergarments that elevate women of all shades.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
05:56

The Glam Gap
Golde CEO Trinity Wofford Made Wellness Accessible

Golde founder Trinity Mouzon Wofford was inspired by her mom to create a superfood health and wellness company that is shifting the narrative on the accessibility of holistic health products.
07/08/2020
Exclusive
05:09

The Glam Gap
How Vanessa Braxton Built Black Momma Vodka

Vanessa Braxton, CEO of Black Momma Vodka, talks about transitioning from a civil engineer to spirits distiller, building generational wealth and pivoting during the pandemic.
10/10/2020
Exclusive
06:08

The Glam Gap
Celeb Hairstylist Ray Christopher On Inspiration

We caught up with Emmy-winning celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher to talk about how he juggles everything from photoshoots to red carpet emergencies.
07/22/2020
Exclusive
06:14

The Glam Gap
How Shontay Lundy Created Black Girl Sunscreen

Shontay Lundy, founder of Black Girl Sunscreen busts melanin myths and talks about why she's building a revolutionary skincare product for the Black community.
07/29/2020
Exclusive
06:45

The Glam Gap
Bread Beauty Founder Maeva Heim Brings Black Haircare To Australia

Australian native Maeva Heim founded Bread Beauty with the intention to bring Black hair care to her home country.
08/28/2020
Exclusive
06:38

The Glam Gap
Exclusive
06:23

The Glam Gap
Black Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry Is Changing The Face Of Skincare

Dr. Henry is bringing her expertise to Black patients searching for skincare help.
10/10/2020
Exclusive
06:09

The Glam Gap
Nyakio Grieco Founded Company Based On Wisdom Of Her Grandma

Nyakio Grieco describes her struggles in founding her beauty company and the fact that her failures improved her business over all.
10/19/2020
Exclusive
06:46

The Glam Gap
Melanie Marie jewelry drips out celebs while making family a major part of the business.

Melanie White talks about work life balance and expresses her joy after Beyonce added her line to her list of Black-owned brands.
02/03/2021
Exclusive
05:30

The Glam Gap
Micaéla Verrelien is a beauty and lifestyle influencer to watch

Micaéla Verrelien pivoted from wall street to fashion to find her true calling.
02/24/2021
Exclusive
08:11

The Glam Gap
As CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row, Brandice Daniel collaborates with brands that help our community.

Brandice Daniel wants to leave a $10 million endowment to the future of Black fashion.
03/03/2021
Exclusive
06:48

The Glam Gap
As Chief of People and Culture at KITH, Sharifa Murdock leads the way for people of color.

Sharifa Murdock is celebrating and cultivating the dreams and creativity of women of color.
04/14/2021
Exclusive
06:10

The Glam Gap
Brea Stinson is a Costume Designer to the Stars

Accomplished costume designer Brea Stinson is making all kinds of dreams come true.
04/26/2021
Exclusive
05:47

The Glam Gap
Celebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin breaks down barriers in beauty.

Celebrity makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin on how she built her beauty business.
04/26/2021
