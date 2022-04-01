6-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Surprised By Disney Trip And Ciara 01/06/2022
"I'm in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero. You are the real superhero," Ciara said.
01:01
New Beginnings! Nene Leakes Sells Her Georgia Mansion For $3.5 Million
The former 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' star listed the 10,000 square foot home for sale after her husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away.
01/04/2022
01:02
Chad Johnson And 'Selling Tampa' Star Sharelle Rosado Welcome Baby Girl
The former NFL star broke the news on Instagram, writing, "Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson," with a photo of him cutting the umbilical cord.
01/04/2022
01:13
Halle Berry Clears Up Rumors About Marriage To Boyfriend Van Hunt
On New Year's Day the actress posted an image on Instagram of herself and Van Hunt barefoot and in front of what looks like an altar.
01/04/2022
01:33
Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes To Khloé Kardashian After Paternity Test Results: ‘You Don't Deserve This’
Paternity results have confirmed that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' son.
01/04/2022
01:07
Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID 19
Her co-star Joy Behar confirmed the news during the Jan. 3 episode of "The View," revealing she is experiencing mild symptoms.
01/05/2022
01:10
Lil Wayne's Security Guard Presses Charges Over Rapper Alleged Gun Assault
The guard, whose identity has not been revealed, claims the emcee hit him numerous times with an AR-15-style rifle last month.
01/05/2022
01:05
Ye Is Actively Working On 'DONDA 2'
Steven Victor, COO of G.O.O.D. Music, says this will be the rapper's first-ever sequel LP.
01/05/2022
01:02
Soulja Boy Retires From Rapping, Heads Into The Acting World
“I’m an actor now,” he shared. “Shout-out to P. Diddy.”
01/06/2022
01:09
Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Reacts To Tristan Thompson Fathering Another Baby: 'She Is A Good Person'
"I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," Odom revealed.
01/06/2022
01:04
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Split After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage
Us Weekly reports the pair quietly split after six years together, but will "try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.
01/06/2022
01:06
01:17
Halle Bailey On 'The Little Mermaid' Audition: "I Remember Being So Scared And So Nervous"
"I can't believe I'm even gonna go for this," she described in a recent interview with Tina Knowles.
01/06/2022
01:23
Breaking News: Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dies At 94
The legendary actor was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar and was Hollywood's first Black movie star.
01/07/2022
01:19
Porsha Williams Officially Moves Out Of Her Georgia Mansion And Passes The Keys To Her Mom!
The RHOA star is ready to start the next chapter of her life with her fiancé Simon Guobadia.
01/07/2022
01:17
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dies at 79
"Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon," George Clinton wrote on Facebook.
01/10/2022
01:15
Young Dolph Alleged Murder Suspect Vows To Turn Himself Into Authorities
Memphis rapper Justin Johnson took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence, saying he will "be back sooner than you can blink."
01/10/2022
01:12
John Legend Sells Music Catalog Dating Back To 2004
The Ohio native sold the copyrights to his music works and his rights to receive royalties from any songs he wrote from Dec. 1, 2004, to Jan. 1, 2021.
01/10/2022
01:11
LeBron James' Dream? To Play In The NBA With His Son
"I am not even gonna lie; I want to be on the court with him," James revealed. "I think that will be an unbelievable moment."
01/10/2022
01:14
Gabrielle Union Reveals Fake Clips Were Added To 'Bring It On's' Original Trailer To Trick Audiences
"Once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers. So we shot these, only for the trailer, not for the movie," Union revealed on TikTok.
01/10/2022
01:12
50 Cent Has Top Three TV Shows For Black Households
BET’s ‘Sistas’ and ‘The Oval’ round out the top 10 highest-rated scripted cable series.
01/11/2022
