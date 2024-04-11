BET Talks: Paul Wall on Family, Love, and Securing the Bag

BET Talks: Skylar Simone

On this episode of BET Talks, rising R&B star Skylar Simone opens up about her journey in the music industry, from viral covers to, her highly anticipated new album and the personal stories behind her most buzzed-about tracks. From song inspirations sparked by late-night conversations about relationship dilemmas to her candid take on love languages and self-reflection, Skylar brings her raw, relatable energy to the table. Get an inside look at the creative process behind her music and hear exclusive insights into her journey as an emerging artist.