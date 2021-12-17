Koffee - "The Harder They Fall" 12/17/2021
Jamaican artist Koffee heads to the Wild West to perform her single "The Harder They Fall," from the 2021 western movie of the same name.
Performance
04:12
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
Performance
03:55
Dante Bowe - "Family Tree"
Gospel singer-songwriter Dante Bowe gives a message of hope in the music video for his uplifting single, "Family Tree."
09/30/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
Performance
03:25
CANDIACE featuring Q Parker - "Benefits Pt. II"
In the music video for "Benefits Pt. II," Q Parker has a rebuttal to CANDIACE's claim that, when it comes to their relationship, he's only in it for the perks.
10/22/2021
Exclusive
03:04
Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH"
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
10/25/2021
03:37
Trevor Jackson - "Bouts to Be"
Trevor Jackson gets straight to the point in the music video for his boldly sensual song "Bouts to Be," directed by the singer himself and Zev York.
11/02/2021
Performance
05:06
Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin - "Fall in Love at Christmas"
Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin sing about reigniting an old romance in their holiday-themed music video "Fall in Love at Christmas."
11/05/2021
Performance
03:16
Tomi Thomas - "GoGo Dancer"
Tomi Thomas serenades a woman on the beach in his music video for "GoGo Dancer."
11/09/2021
Performance
03:43
Skip Marley featuring Popcaan - "VIBE"
Skip Marley and Popcaan enjoy a night out on the town partying and dancing with a crew of street racers in the video for "VIBE."
11/18/2021
04:45
Maxwell - "Off"
Neo-soul singer-songwriter Maxwell performs "Off," the first single from "blacksummers'NIGHT," the final album in a trilogy he's been working on for over a decade.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
06:24
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Ciara
Since Ciara's debut in 2004, her music has encouraged listeners to dance, move and know their own worth, and the entertainer has garnered many impressive accolades along the way.
12/01/2021
Performance
05:29
Common featuring PJ - "Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)"
Rapper Common teams up with R&B singer PJ on "Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)," from his 2021 album "A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2."
12/06/2021
Highlight
04:40
TwentiesS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Twenties
Iconic Eddie Murphy lines, Nia Long's music video appearance and a mystery rapper named Juicebox One are all on the table as the cast of Twenties gets quizzed in the Black Trivia Challenge.
12/08/2021
Interview
03:15
Games People PlayS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Games People Play
The cast of Games People Play puts their Black pop culture knowledge to the test when they try to name who rapped the "In Living Color" theme song, who coined "Hot Girl Summer" and more.
12/10/2021
Performance
02:37
Capella Grey - "Talk Nice"
Bronx-born rapper Capella Gray gets the club going in a luxurious coat with his smooth track "Talk Nice."
12/17/2021
