BLM's Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors' Cousin Dies After Encounter With LAPD: 'They're Trying To George Floyd Me'
01/17/2023
Body cam footage shows Keenan Anderson begging for his life.
01:17
Facial Recognition Caused Georgia Man's Wrongful Arrest
Analyst Randall Reid, 28, was jailed the day after Thanksgiving despite having a mole and being 40 pounds heavier than the suspect on film.
01/05/2023
01:09
Former Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Latest Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.
01/05/2023
01:45
Damar Hamlin: 3 Things To Know About The Buffalo Bills Player
The standout defensive back places family first and gives back to his community.
01/05/2023
01:01
Takeoff Murder Suspect Released On $1 Million Bond
Records show Patrick Clark, 33, made bond on Wednesday.
01/06/2023
01:27
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,’ Breathing Tube Removed
The Buffalo Bills safety is reportedly awake and responding to family members keeping vigil at his bedside.
01/06/2023
01:18
Damar Hamlin Shares First Instagram Post Since On Field Collapse: 'Keep Praying for Me'
"The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," his caption read.
01/09/2023
01:20
Diamond of Conservative Vlogging Duo ‘Diamond and Silk’ Dies At 51
Lynette Hardaway and her sister Rochelle Hardaway were hardcore Trump supporters, and garnered much controversy over their views.
01/11/2023
01:28
New Study Reveals Black Men And Women Earn Less Than White Men Despite College Education
The findings could indicate how women and Black men experience bias from employers.
01/12/2023
01:02
Stacey Abrams Gives Whether She Will Run for Governor Again
The next time she could contend for the Georgia governor’s mansion will be in 2026.
01/12/2023
01:08
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Murder Over The Death Of 23-Year-Old Woman
He has been removed from the University’s basketball team.
01/17/2023
01:02
01:34
Bethune-Cookman Coach Ed Reed Apologizes For Publicly Criticizing Conditions On The HBCU’s Campus
The ex-NFL star became the head coach last month, but got into hot water with comments he made about the school.
01/18/2023
01:03
Gregory McMichael, Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder, Moved To Medical State Prison
The 66-year-old reportedly has health issues, and authorities are taking him to a penal facility where he’ll receive medical care.
01/19/2023
01:05
Shanquella Robinson Investigation Is Ongoing, But No Arrests Yet
Jan. 9 would have been Robinson’s 26th birthday.
01/20/2023
01:13
Wes Moore Takes Office As Maryland's First Black Governor, Acknowledges History While Looking To Future
The state's 63rd governor was introduced by Oprah Winfrey and told the crowd that all Marylanders have "a role to play."
01/20/2023
01:02
Ed Reed Leaves Bethune-Cookman Coaching Job After 25 Days
The former NFL star could not agree on the terms of his contract with the school.
01/23/2023
01:08
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From Flight After Argument With Flight Attendant
The attendant asked her to turn off her phone before departure.
01/23/2023
01:09
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
The mayor and a police officer on her security team are accused of having an ‘ongoing sexual relationship.’
01/23/2023
01:18
Atlanta Mayor, Police Chief Condemn Violence At Recent Protests
Downtown businesses were vandalized, and a police car was set on fire.
01/24/2023
01:11
Bethune-Cookman Students Call For Ed Reed Negotiations To Restart
Reportedly, students were also demanding the resignation of the board of trustees.
01/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Elevating Black Stories on America in Black
From rap lyrics on trial to banning Black history, the monthly news series America in Black covers the stories that matter to the Black community, premiering Sunday, February 19, at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
Mary J. Blige Toasts Friendship in The Wine Down
Raise a glass with Mary J. Blige as she sits down with some of her best celebrity friends to have real conversations in The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, premiering March 1 at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveBET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women
A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
02/03/2023
Trailer
00:30
54th NAACP Image AwardsGet Ready for the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate Black excellence and spend the evening with the year's most outstanding artists at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on BET Saturday, February 25, at 8/7c.
01/27/2023