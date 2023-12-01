New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
01/23/2023
Officer Jeffrey Vappie worked on Cantrell’s security team.
01:28
New Study Reveals Black Men And Women Earn Less Than White Men Despite College Education
The findings could indicate how women and Black men experience bias from employers.
01/12/2023
01:02
Stacey Abrams Gives Whether She Will Run for Governor Again
The next time she could contend for the Georgia governor’s mansion will be in 2026.
01/12/2023
01:02
BLM's Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors' Cousin Dies After Encounter With LAPD: 'They're Trying To George Floyd Me'
The 31-year-old had flagged down Los Angeles police officers after being involved in a traffic accident; however, the cops turned their focus on him.
01/17/2023
01:08
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Murder Over The Death Of 23-Year-Old Woman
He has been removed from the University’s basketball team.
01/17/2023
01:34
Bethune-Cookman Coach Ed Reed Apologizes For Publicly Criticizing Conditions On The HBCU’s Campus
The ex-NFL star became the head coach last month, but got into hot water with comments he made about the school.
01/18/2023
01:03
Gregory McMichael, Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder, Moved To Medical State Prison
The 66-year-old reportedly has health issues, and authorities are taking him to a penal facility where he’ll receive medical care.
01/19/2023
01:05
Shanquella Robinson Investigation Is Ongoing, But No Arrests Yet
Jan. 9 would have been Robinson’s 26th birthday.
01/20/2023
01:13
Wes Moore Takes Office As Maryland's First Black Governor, Acknowledges History While Looking To Future
The state's 63rd governor was introduced by Oprah Winfrey and told the crowd that all Marylanders have "a role to play."
01/20/2023
01:02
Ed Reed Leaves Bethune-Cookman Coaching Job After 25 Days
The former NFL star could not agree on the terms of his contract with the school.
01/23/2023
01:08
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From Flight After Argument With Flight Attendant
The attendant asked her to turn off her phone before departure.
01/23/2023
01:09
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
The mayor and a police officer on her security team are accused of having an ‘ongoing sexual relationship.’
01/23/2023
01:18
Atlanta Mayor, Police Chief Condemn Violence At Recent Protests
Downtown businesses were vandalized, and a police car was set on fire.
01/24/2023
01:11
Bethune-Cookman Students Call For Ed Reed Negotiations To Restart
Reportedly, students were also demanding the resignation of the board of trustees.
01/24/2023
01:06
Tyre Nichols’ Family Watches Body Cam Footage Of His Fatal Arrest In Horror
The 29-year-old’s father described the video as “horrific.”
01/25/2023
01:05
Diamond From ‘Diamond and Silk’ Cause Of Death Revealed
There were reports that she was hospitalized in November due to COVID, which her sister Rochelle Hardaway, also known as Silk, denied.
01/26/2023
01:10
Deion Sanders’ Daughter Apologizes For ‘Exaggerated’ Comments About ‘Murders’ At Jackson State University
Deiondra Sanders said in a podcast that there were frequent murders and other crimes on and off the Mississippi campus.
01/26/2023
01:17
Tyre Nichols Case: 5 Ex-Memphis Officers Charged With Murder, What We Know So Far
Prosecutors brought charges as the city awaits the release of video footage of the deadly encounter.
01/27/2023
01:17
Barack, Michelle Obama Renew Call For Police Reform After ‘Vicious, Unjustified, Beating’ Death Of Tyre Nichols
It’s a “painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” they tweeted Saturday (Jan. 28).
01/30/2023
01:17
Damar Hamlin Makes First On-Camera Appearance Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest
Hamlin attended his first game since his on-field emergency incident on Jan. 15.
01/30/2023
01:19
HBCU Apologizes For Recruiting White Football Player Who Used The N-Word
Marcus Stokes was initially dropped from the University of Florida and received an offer from Albany State University.
01/31/2023
