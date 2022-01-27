Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue To Turn Himself In After PPP Loan Conviction, Encourages Fans To Write 02/03/2022
The artist, who will serve a 20-month sentence after receiving $24 million in PPP loans, reportedly chose to do a longer bid instead of indicting others.
02:06
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Find Out The Nominees For 'Entertainer of the Year'
Watch the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 8/9c.
01/27/2022
01:31
Antonio Brown Speaks Out For The First Time On Bucs Exit: 'I Never Had A Mental Health Diagnosis'
"I never had an issue or problem. I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ," he told 'CBS This Morning.'
01/27/2022
01:27
3 Stars Who We'd Cast to Play Janet Jackson in a Biopic
During a recent interview with Nick Cannon, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam revealed her desire to play Janet Jackson on screen.
01/27/2022
01:14
Will Ghost Return To 'Power?' Michael Rainey Jr. Answers Fan Theories
With a host of spin-offs, many fans have started to wonder if Omari Hardwick's character will appear in 'Power Book II: Ghost' to shake things up.
01/28/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams' Return To Talk Show Delayed Again Amid Health Mystery
Season 13 of 'The Wendy Williams Show' started in October but without its star, and unfortunately, it appears the talk show diva will not hit the purple chair anytime soon.
01/28/2022
01:20
2022 NBA All-Star Game Captain And Starters Announced
For the second consecutive year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been voted as captains.
01/31/2022
01:09
'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dies At 31
He was found dead in his car in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Jan. 26, after his family contacted OnStar to locate his vehicle.
02/02/2022
01:56
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Meet the Marvelous Women Nominated for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’
These women brought their A-game to these movies!
02/02/2022
10:47
Meet The Cast Of The New Short Film “Why Not?”
Five young actors talk about building a brotherhood on set, emotional transformations and how they differ from their characters.
02/03/2022
39:46
BET Digital, Russell Westbrook, The Incubation Lab and Jordan Brand Presents, “Why Not?”
Celebrate Black Film Friday throughout February with the premiere of this short coming-of-age film featured on BET.com and BET's YouTube channel.
02/03/2022
01:28
02/03/2022
01:58
'The View' Co-Hosts Reportedly 'Furious' Over Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension
"Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period." Ana Navarro told The Daily Beast.
02/03/2022
05:23
Deray Davis Reveals His Advice To Today's Comics: "Young Comics Need To Listen"
'Phat Tuesdays:' Guy Torry and his comedic friends celebrate the legendary run of the all-Black comedy night at L.A.'s iconic The Comedy Store.
02/04/2022
00:57
Colin Kaepernick Relentlessly Heckled By Fans At Madison Square Garden
Fans could be heard calling Kaepernick a "bum" and that he "could never throw a football" despite the fact that he took the Niners to XLVII in 2013.
02/04/2022
01:42
Samuel L. Jackson Named 'Chairman's Award' Recipient For 53rd NAACP Image Awards
The honor is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.
02/04/2022
01:36
Snoop Dogg Rewards Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bulldog
"To the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I got some gifts for y'all for looking out."
02/04/2022
01:46
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Funny Moments From Tiffany Haddish
The actress is nominated for 'Entertainer of the Year.'
02/07/2022
01:22
Columbus Short Arrested For Domestic Violence
In 2014, he was arrested for felony battery after punching a man, and in 2018, he was sentenced to a year in jail for allegedly hitting his wife, Aida Abramyan-Short.
02/07/2022
01:47
India Arie Shares Video Of Joe Rogan Repeatedly Using The N-Word, Now He's Apologizing
"I never used it to be racist, because I'm not racist," he explained on Instagram.
02/07/2022
04:54
Guy Torry Recalls Bob Saget’s Appearances At ‘Phat Tuesdays:’ ‘He Just Wanted To Perform In Front Of People’
Created by Guy Torry and executive produced by Reginald Hudlin, ‘Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy’ tells the story of an all-Black comedy night in LA from 1995-2005.
02/07/2022
