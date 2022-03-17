T.I. & Domani - "Family Connect" 03/17/2022
Rap legend T.I. keeps it in the family, teaming up with his son, rising hip-hop artist Domani, in the music video for "Family Connect" from his 2020 album "The L.I.B.R.A."
Capella Grey - "Talk Nice"
Bronx-born rapper Capella Gray gets the club going in a luxurious coat with his smooth track "Talk Nice."
Koffee - "The Harder They Fall"
Jamaican artist Koffee heads to the Wild West to perform her single "The Harder They Fall," from the 2021 western movie of the same name.
Vado featuring Lloyd Banks & Dave East - "Respect the Jux"
Vado, Lloyd Banks and Dave East take back what they're owed in the music video for their gritty single "Respect the Jux."
James Fortune - "Never Let Me Down"
James Fortune demonstrates a life of faith and resiliency in his music video for "Never Let Me Down."
Robert Glasper - "Black Superhero"
Robert Glasper pays tribute to everyday acts of valor in his music video for "Black Superhero," featuring the sounds of Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. and BJ the Chicago Kid.
DOE - "When I Pray"
Singer-songwriter DOE explores how spirituality keeps her going through tough times in the music video for "When I Pray."
Domani - "Numb"
Domani leans into the emotions of an out-of-this-world love in this music video for "Numb" from his 2021 album "SKYDIVE."
Babyface Ray feat. Pusha T & Landstrip Chip - "Dancing with the Devil"
Babyface Ray, Pusha T and Landstrip Chip reflect on the loss of a loved one after a robbery gone wrong in the music video for "Dancing with the Devil."
Big K.R.I.T. - "So Cool"
Big K.R.I.T. takes over as the lead anchor on a hip news station in the 1970s-inspired video for "So Cool."
Yhung Tooly - "Ezee"
Rapper Yhung Tooly solemnly performs in an empty home in the moody video for his track "Ezee."
Kenny Lattimore - "Lose You"
Kenny Lattimore reassures his devotion in the music video for "Lose You," directed by Eboni J and Les Krone.
Lil Donald - "At the Bank"
Atlanta rapper Lil Donald gets double-crossed by his accomplices in the music video for "At the Bank," directed by Jay Wilson.
Mary J. Blige ft. Dave East - "Rent Money"
Mary J. Blige hits a casino in her music video for "Rent Money," a lovelorn contemporary R&B ballad featuring the bars of New York rapper Dave East.
Jabari Johnson - "One Touch"
Jabari Johnson narrates the biblical story of a woman with a long-term bleeding disorder who was instantly healed by Jesus Christ in the music video for his uplifting song "One Touch."
The Art of Ratchet and Khody Blake - "Sneaky Link"
Rappers The Art of Ratchet and Khody Blake get into trouble on the side in the music video for their 2021 collab "Sneaky Link."
Yung Pooda - "Drop"
Houston rapper Yung Pooda puts the top down and cranks the energy up as he hits the streets in style in the music video for his Cool & Dre-produced single "Drop," directed by Mr. Boomtown.
HYMN. - "ICEE"
Up-and-coming independent rapper HYMN. hits the slopes in the music video for his 2022 single "ICEE."
Oya Baby - "Ca$h"
Florida rapper Oya Baby luxuriates in a world of private jets and fancy cars in the music video for "Ca$h," directed by Alex Acosta.
