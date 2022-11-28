Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
11/29/2022
She has developed a sophisticated signature style!
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Watching
01:09
‘Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey ‘Broken’ Over Daughter’s Tragic Death Two Months Later
She reflected on social media about being an “angel mom.”
11/28/2022
01:14
‘Die Hard’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66
He was a UNLV College of Fine Arts professor.
11/30/2022
01:09
Cardi B Says She Feels ‘Hopeless’ Trying To Make Offset Happy After TakeOff’s Death
"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," she said in a since-deleted Twitter voice note.
11/30/2022
01:05
DJ Khaled Sells Out $11 'Sneaker Kingdom' Stay In Miami On Airbnb In Minutes
The Palestinian-American super-producer also threw in some luxe gifts for lucky guests.
12/01/2022
01:10
Dwayne Johnson Rights His Wrongs And Buys Every King-Size Snicker Bar From His Hometown 7/11
"We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87, and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong," he said on Instagram.
12/01/2022
01:15
Dwyane Wade Blasts Ex-Wife For Blocking Zaya’s Name And Gender Change
In court documents, Siovaughn Funches-Wade alleged the move was for financial gain.
12/01/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Mogul Hovain Hylton Dies
The mogul, born Jonathan Hylton, reportedly died at his home on Nov. 25.
11/28/2022
03:28
Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn Champion Marsai Martin’s Wisdom In New Film
‘Fantasy Football’ premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 25!
11/25/2022
01:02
NeNe Leakes Celebrates Son's Return Home After Two-Month Hospitalization
"Thank you all for your love and support! We still have a long road ahead," she captioned an Instagram post.
11/29/2022
01:33
Soul Train Awards 2022: 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist' Nominee H.E.R.'s Evolving Style
From her glasses to outfits, H.E.R. has her finger on the pulse of fashion.
11/24/2022
01:37
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross' Most Fiercest Looks
From her signature coils to her stunning threads, Diana Ross is impeccable and influential.
11/25/2022
01:42
Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
11/29/2022
01:26
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get to Know 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard!
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres tonight on Nov. 26!
11/26/2022
01:01
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ladies Who Brought The Style
With impeccable tailoring, flawless hair and makeup, and stunning ensembles, the 2022 Soul Train Awards is a time to shine.
11/26/2022
01:20
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:20
Soul Train Awards 2022: These Burna Boy Tracks Will Liven Up Any Sunday Brunch
What’s your favorite song from the Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star?
11/25/2022
01:16
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
The veteran musician was nominated at this year's 'Soul Train Awards' for Album of the Year.
12/02/2022
01:18
Takeoff's Younger Brother Pays Tribute To Him In An Emotional Instagram Post
The rapper was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
12/01/2022
01:06
Viral TikTok Video Reveals GloRilla's Humble Beginnings As A Fast Food Worker
In June, the Memphis native addressed her humble beginnings in an Instagram Post.
12/02/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Says He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure: 'I Have Fallen Behind On Most of My Bills'
Kevin Hunter and the former talk show host divorced nearly three years ago.
12/02/2022
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