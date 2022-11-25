Cardi B Says She Feels ‘Hopeless’ Trying To Make Offset Happy After TakeOff’s Death
11/30/2022
She addressed the grief over TakeOff’s death.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:20
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: These Burna Boy Tracks Will Liven Up Any Sunday Brunch
What’s your favorite song from the Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star?
11/25/2022
01:37
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross' Most Fiercest Looks
From her signature coils to her stunning threads, Diana Ross is impeccable and influential.
11/25/2022
01:01
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Ladies Who Brought The Style
With impeccable tailoring, flawless hair and makeup, and stunning ensembles, the 2022 Soul Train Awards is a time to shine.
11/26/2022
01:26
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get to Know 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard!
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres tonight on Nov. 26!
11/26/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Mogul Hovain Hylton Dies
The mogul, born Jonathan Hylton, reportedly died at his home on Nov. 25.
11/28/2022
01:09
‘Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey ‘Broken’ Over Daughter’s Tragic Death Two Months Later
She reflected on social media about being an “angel mom.”
11/28/2022
01:42
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
11/29/2022
01:02
NeNe Leakes Celebrates Son's Return Home After Two-Month Hospitalization
"Thank you all for your love and support! We still have a long road ahead," she captioned an Instagram post.
11/29/2022
01:01
Will Smith Tests Positive For COVID, Greets 'Emancipation' Premiere Audience Via Zoom
He was reportedly scheduled to make a surprise appearance.
11/29/2022
01:14
‘Die Hard’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66
He was a UNLV College of Fine Arts professor.
11/30/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022