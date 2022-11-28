Takeoff's Younger Brother Pays Tribute To Him In An Emotional Instagram Post
12/01/2022
"It's a lot of things I'm going to miss about you."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:00
Hip Hop Mogul Hovain Hylton Dies
The mogul, born Jonathan Hylton, reportedly died at his home on Nov. 25.
11/28/2022
01:09
‘Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey ‘Broken’ Over Daughter’s Tragic Death Two Months Later
She reflected on social media about being an “angel mom.”
11/28/2022
01:42
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
11/29/2022
01:02
NeNe Leakes Celebrates Son's Return Home After Two-Month Hospitalization
"Thank you all for your love and support! We still have a long road ahead," she captioned an Instagram post.
11/29/2022
01:01
Will Smith Tests Positive For COVID, Greets 'Emancipation' Premiere Audience Via Zoom
He was reportedly scheduled to make a surprise appearance.
11/29/2022
01:09
Cardi B Says She Feels ‘Hopeless’ Trying To Make Offset Happy After TakeOff’s Death
"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," she said in a since-deleted Twitter voice note.
11/30/2022
01:14
‘Die Hard’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66
He was a UNLV College of Fine Arts professor.
11/30/2022
01:15
Dwyane Wade Blasts Ex-Wife For Blocking Zaya’s Name And Gender Change
In court documents, Siovaughn Funches-Wade alleged the move was for financial gain.
12/01/2022
01:10
Dwayne Johnson Rights His Wrongs And Buys Every King-Size Snicker Bar From His Hometown 7/11
"We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87, and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong," he said on Instagram.
12/01/2022
01:05
DJ Khaled Sells Out $11 'Sneaker Kingdom' Stay In Miami On Airbnb In Minutes
The Palestinian-American super-producer also threw in some luxe gifts for lucky guests.
12/01/2022
01:18
Takeoff's Younger Brother Pays Tribute To Him In An Emotional Instagram Post
The rapper was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
12/01/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter, Says He Is Broke And Facing Foreclosure: 'I Have Fallen Behind On Most of My Bills'
Kevin Hunter and the former talk show host divorced nearly three years ago.
12/02/2022
01:16
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote
The veteran musician was nominated at this year's 'Soul Train Awards' for Album of the Year.
12/02/2022
01:06
Viral TikTok Video Reveals GloRilla's Humble Beginnings As A Fast Food Worker
In June, the Memphis native addressed her humble beginnings in an Instagram Post.
12/02/2022
01:20
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:20
'GMA's' T.J. Holmes' Real Name Trends On Twitter After Alleged Cheating Scandal Unfolds
Holmes’ government name came to light on Nov. 30, and Twitter clowned.
12/05/2022
01:00
You'll Never Guess How Much Cardi B Was Paid For A 35-Minute Performance
In a now-deleted tweet, the rapper revealed the large amount made from the “elite bankers” event.
12/05/2022
01:23
The 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Was Black Excellence Personified
The annual event recognizes 15 categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.
12/06/2022
01:05
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
12/06/2022
01:06
'GMA3' Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Yanked Off Air Amid Affair Allegations
ABC News President Kim Godwin called the alleged tryst an “ internal and external distraction.”
12/06/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
A New Voice Is Ready to Rise on Kingdom Business
Singer Denita Jordan is the queen of gospel music, but secrets from her past and an unexpected rival threaten her reign on Season 1 of Kingdom Business, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/10/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Bruh Is on BET
John, Tom, Bill and Mike try to keep their brotherhood intact as they face new challenges and navigate their messy love lives on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
01/09/2023
Trailer
01:02
Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022