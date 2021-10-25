2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet 11/30/2021
It doesn't have to be Monday to add these fellas to our #MCM list!
Watching
01:09
'Insecure' Season 5 Weekly Fashion Round-Up: See Our Favorite Looks From The Premiere Episode
Issa, Molly, Tiffany, and Kelli are styling on TV!
10/25/2021
01:03
Nails On Fleek! These Flawless Manicures Wowed Us At The Soul Train Awards
If you're a self-proclaimed nail enthusiast, then you'll love this list!
10/26/2021
01:11
Third Trimester! Kash Doll Shares New Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In The Bahamas
Plus, see other celebrities sharing their pregnancy journey.
10/26/2021
03:21
Breast Cancer Awareness: Screening, Risk Factors, Signs, Diagnosis
Breast cancer can impact your life no matter who you are. These tips can help you to advocate for yourself.
10/28/2021
01:09
Family Goals! Pharrell Williams Shares Cool Photos Of His Wife And Son Rocket On Their Trip To Egypt
We love these celebrity We love these celebrity vacation moments!vacation moments!
10/29/2021
01:11
Naturi Naughton Reminds Fans She's Engaged With A Look At Her Lovely Diamond Engagement Ring!
Plus, see other celebrity engagement rings.
11/03/2021
01:31
Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Give Fans A Tour Of Their Cliffside Mansion Overlooking The Pacific Ocean!
Highlights of the cliffside mansion include floor-to-ceiling glass, grand walkways, courtyards, floating staircases, an infinity pool, and more than 1,000 pieces of artwork.
11/04/2021
01:13
Jodie Turner-Smith And Husband, Joshua Jackson Showcase Marital Bliss In Their New J.Crew Holiday Ad
Plus, more of her incredible style over the years.
11/04/2021
02:12
Love, Peace & Style: OutKast Blurs The Line Between Music And Fashion
Hey, Ya! Revisit some of OutKast's most memorable looks.
11/18/2021
01:08
Baby On Board! Odell Beckham Jr. And His Girlfriend Lauren Wood Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Plus, see other celebrities sharing their pregnancy journey.
11/24/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021