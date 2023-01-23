HBCU Apologizes For Recruiting White Football Player Who Used The N-Word
01/31/2023
Marcus Stokes was dropped by UF and received an offer from ASU.
01:09
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
The mayor and a police officer on her security team are accused of having an ‘ongoing sexual relationship.’
01/23/2023
01:18
Atlanta Mayor, Police Chief Condemn Violence At Recent Protests
Downtown businesses were vandalized, and a police car was set on fire.
01/24/2023
01:11
Bethune-Cookman Students Call For Ed Reed Negotiations To Restart
Reportedly, students were also demanding the resignation of the board of trustees.
01/24/2023
01:06
Tyre Nichols’ Family Watches Body Cam Footage Of His Fatal Arrest In Horror
The 29-year-old’s father described the video as “horrific.”
01/25/2023
01:05
Diamond From ‘Diamond and Silk’ Cause Of Death Revealed
There were reports that she was hospitalized in November due to COVID, which her sister Rochelle Hardaway, also known as Silk, denied.
01/26/2023
01:10
Deion Sanders’ Daughter Apologizes For ‘Exaggerated’ Comments About ‘Murders’ At Jackson State University
Deiondra Sanders said in a podcast that there were frequent murders and other crimes on and off the Mississippi campus.
01/26/2023
01:17
Tyre Nichols Case: 5 Ex-Memphis Officers Charged With Murder, What We Know So Far
Prosecutors brought charges as the city awaits the release of video footage of the deadly encounter.
01/27/2023
01:17
Barack, Michelle Obama Renew Call For Police Reform After ‘Vicious, Unjustified, Beating’ Death Of Tyre Nichols
It’s a “painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” they tweeted Saturday (Jan. 28).
01/30/2023
01:17
Damar Hamlin Makes First On-Camera Appearance Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest
Hamlin attended his first game since his on-field emergency incident on Jan. 15.
01/30/2023
01:05
Tyre Nichols' GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million
Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, wrote on the page how her "baby was just trying to make it home to be safe in my arms."
01/31/2023
01:19
HBCU Apologizes For Recruiting White Football Player Who Used The N-Word
Marcus Stokes was initially dropped from the University of Florida and received an offer from Albany State University.
01/31/2023
01:02
Black Woman Awarded $1 Million After Oregon Gas Station Attendant Reportedly Said, ‘I Don't Serve Black People’
Rose Wakefield said the worker refused to help her when she asked for it, and nothing was done when she complained.
02/01/2023
01:22
State Prosecutor Dropping 10 Sex Abuse Charges Against R. Kelly
Attorney Kim Foxx's office considered the prosecution's high cost and limited resources.
02/01/2023
01:20
Tyre Nichols' Mother Calls His Death 'Unimaginable' At Emotional Funeral
Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris joined others at the service in calling for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
02/02/2023
01:11
Florida College Board Revises AP African American Studies Curriculum And Adds ‘Black Conservatism’
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the “Stop WOKE Act,'' which restricts how race is discussed in public schools, colleges, and workplaces.
02/02/2023
01:05
Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister, Amber Carr, Dies At 33 Of Heart Ailment
She reportedly died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.
02/02/2023
04:20
Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans
Did you know Charlie Murphy, David Robinson and Sherman Hemsley were members of the Armed Forces? Find out who else made this distinguished list.
02/03/2023
01:57
House Republicans Disband the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties
They claim the move is to make the House Oversight and Accountability Committee more efficient
02/03/2023
01:14
Amir Locke’s Parents File Federal Lawsuit Against Minneapolis For No-Knock Warrant Killing
Locke was fatally shot at a downtown apartment by officers on Feb. 2, 2022.
02/06/2023
01:13
Cam Newton Excluded From NFL Tribute To Black QBs
Some fans were angered as Jalen Hurts appeared in the graphic, but not Newton, who Hurts said “helped pave the way.”
02/07/2023
