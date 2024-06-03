Amplified Live - kwn
08/28/2025
Up-and-coming R&B artist kwn performs "stand on it," "war to be over" and "back of the club" at her BET Amplified Live rooftop show.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
07:40
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Connie Diiamond
Connie Diiamond talks about her previous life as a hairstylist, her biggest musical influences, the origins of her rap name and more.
03/06/2024
Exclusive
03:09
Skilla Baby Plays Pass the Aux
Skilla Baby chooses which songs to play, skip and delete from a collection of tracks by influential artists including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, Meek Mill and more.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
04:37
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Skilla Baby
Skilla Baby discusses getting his big break by opening for Travis Scott, how he came up with the video concept for "Bae" and how he looks at success.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
04:53
Get to Know These Rising Stars on Amplified Rewind
BET Amplified artists Lady London, October London and Connie Diiamond discuss the early days of their careers, groundbreaking moments in the studio and more.
04/19/2024
Exclusive
03:53
41 Plays Let Me Explain
The three members of 41 have 30 seconds to share their NYC deli orders, best tour stories, studio etiquette, green flags in relationships, fashion essentials and more.
05/03/2024
Interview
02:02
Tanner Adell Plays the Lasso Game
Singer Tanner Adell shows off her wrangling skills and chats about her cowgirl childhood, including her lifelong dream of owning horses.
07/10/2024
02:47
BET EXPERIENCE x NISSAN AMPLIFIED STAGE: LADY LONDON PERFORMANCE
For the girls! Lady London crushed it on the Nissan Amplified #BETX Stage @nissanusa ✨#NissanAmplified #CulturesBiggestWeekend
07/18/2024
Interview
03:40
Cash Cobain Plays Fisherrr or Nah?
Bronx-born rapper Cash Cobain offers his thoughts on classic NYC cuisine, fashion statements, tourist hot spots and more.
08/21/2024
Interview
05:47
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Cash Cobain
Rapper and producer Cash Cobain describes how growing up in the Bronx impacted his sound, his process for creating beats and more.
08/21/2024
Interview
05:50
Ayra Starr Plays 21 Questions
September Artist of the Month Ayra Starr explains why she prefers dinner over breakfast, clubbing to staying in, and more.
09/20/2024
Interview
04:45
Domani Plays Cue the Questions
Domani answers questions about his writing and recording process, his close connection with fans, road trip must-haves and more.
11/08/2024
Interview
12:54
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Laila!
Laila! talks about overcoming self-doubt and building confidence as a new artist, and she performs "Like That!," "Flyer Than U" and more.
01/24/2025
Performance
06:56
Amplified Live - Laila!
Laila! shows off her music talents with her Amplified Live rooftop performance of "Like That!," "Not My Problem" and "Flyer Than U."
01/24/2025
08:56
Amplified Live - Inayah
Inayah offers wise words about love during her Amplified Live rooftop performance of "Missing It," "For the Streets" and "Best Thing."
03/14/2025
Performance
10:13
Amplified Live - Raina Simone
Raina Simone has important messages to share in her Amplified Live rooftop performance of "Ruler," "Black Messiah" and "Soldier's Heart."
04/15/2025
Interview
15:15
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Raina Simone
Raina Simone discusses using poetry and songwriting to create empowering music, her inspirations, viral freestyles and more.
04/16/2025
Interview
04:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Austin
Brown
Austin Brown discusses how his hardworking artistic family inspires him, why he strives to create "free, emotional and fun" music, and more.
05/28/2025
Interview
17:27
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month kwn
London-born kwn discusses drawing inspiration from her DJ dad, owning her unapologetic artistry and self-expression, touring with Kehlani, and more.
08/27/2025
Performance
11:26
Amplified Live - kwn
Up-and-coming R&B artist kwn performs "stand on it," "war to be over" and "back of the club" at her BET Amplified Live rooftop show.
08/28/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025
Promo
00:15
Lost in the Sauce
The classmates take an emotional tour of a slave plantation, Saucy Santana's partying creates conflict in the house, and the group learns the consequences of missing an assignment. Tomorrow, 9/8c on BET
08/11/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/08/2025