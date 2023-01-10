Ayra Starr Plays 21 Questions
09/20/2024
September Artist of the Month Ayra Starr explains why she prefers dinner over breakfast, clubbing to staying in, and more.
Exclusive
03:13
Maiya The Don Plays Pass the Aux
Rising hip-hop star Maiya The Don struggles to keep a straight face while choosing between songs from artists like Destiny's Child, Erykah Badu, Lil' Kim and more.
10/01/2023
Interview
07:25
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Maiya The Don
Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don chats about the origins of her stage name, the story behind her viral hit song "Telfy," her plans to tour with Flo Milli and more.
10/05/2023
Exclusive
04:03
Meet Up-and-Coming Artists on Amplified Rewind
Check out 2023 BET Amplified artists Big Boss Vette, Asake and Kaliii discuss social media's impact on the music industry, sharing their artistic sides and more.
10/10/2023
Interview
03:50
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT discusses his no-frills stage name, fond memories of listening to Ashanti and 50 Cent, his family legacy of making music, inspiration from Bob Dylan's artistry and more.
12/01/2023
Interview
07:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lady London
Lady London chats about growing up in a music-loving Caribbean family, developing a deep love for poetry during her time at Howard University, why she views herself as a brand and more.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
04:20
Connie Diiamond Plays Let Me Explain
Connie Diiamond gets 30 seconds to walk fans through her personal style, the different variations of drill rap, her pet peeves, her deli order and more.
03/06/2024
Exclusive
07:40
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Connie Diiamond
Connie Diiamond talks about her previous life as a hairstylist, her biggest musical influences, the origins of her rap name and more.
03/06/2024
Exclusive
03:09
Skilla Baby Plays Pass the Aux
Skilla Baby chooses which songs to play, skip and delete from a collection of tracks by influential artists including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, Meek Mill and more.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
04:37
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Skilla Baby
Skilla Baby discusses getting his big break by opening for Travis Scott, how he came up with the video concept for "Bae" and how he looks at success.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
04:53
Get to Know These Rising Stars on Amplified Rewind
BET Amplified artists Lady London, October London and Connie Diiamond discuss the early days of their careers, groundbreaking moments in the studio and more.
04/19/2024
Exclusive
03:53
41 Plays Let Me Explain
The three members of 41 have 30 seconds to share their NYC deli orders, best tour stories, studio etiquette, green flags in relationships, fashion essentials and more.
05/03/2024
Interview
02:02
Tanner Adell Plays the Lasso Game
Singer Tanner Adell shows off her wrangling skills and chats about her cowgirl childhood, including her lifelong dream of owning horses.
07/10/2024
02:47
BET EXPERIENCE x NISSAN AMPLIFIED STAGE: LADY LONDON PERFORMANCEBET Awards 2024
For the girls! Lady London crushed it on the Nissan Amplified #BETX Stage @nissanusa ✨#NissanAmplified #CulturesBiggestWeekend
07/18/2024
Interview
02:00
Nissan Amplified: Road to Stardom - Tanner Adell
Singer Tanner Adell chats about her "glam country" style, appearing on Beyoncé's album "Cowboy Carter," major career moments and more.
07/23/2024
Interview
03:40
Cash Cobain Plays Fisherrr or Nah?
Bronx-born rapper Cash Cobain offers his thoughts on classic NYC cuisine, fashion statements, tourist hot spots and more.
08/21/2024
Interview
05:47
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Cash Cobain
Rapper and producer Cash Cobain describes how growing up in the Bronx impacted his sound, his process for creating beats and more.
08/21/2024
Interview
03:00
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ayra Starr
Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr reflects on her musical childhood, describes her sound, and explains how her brother moved her to up her game.
09/20/2024
