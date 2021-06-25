All Of The Stunning Hairstyles Seen On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet 07/07/2021
From Taraji P. Henson to KJ Smith, these ladies are serving up serious hair inspo.
03:36
BET Awards 2021: Taraji P. Henson Dishes On A Few of Her Favorite Things – And You’ll Never Guess Her Favorite Food
The host of this year’s BET Awards has more in common with us than you think!
06/25/2021
02:58
BET Awards 2021: These Stars Shined Bright On The Red Carpet!
Check out all the red carpet arrivals from the 2021 BET Awards representing the most glamorous looks from the culture's biggest night.
06/28/2021
04:40
Glamorous Red Carpet Fashion Report
We asked these celebrities about their gorgeous, jaw-dropping looks and whether they were “bought, borrowed, or gifted” for the occasion!
06/29/2021
03:54
BET Awards 2021: The Red Carpet Download
Some of your favorite artists including Migos, Jennifer Hudson, DaBaby, and more stopped by to talk all things music!
06/29/2021
01:12
Those Curls, Tho! K. Michelle And Other Starlets Who Rocked Their Natural Hair
We love to see it!
06/30/2021
01:27
Stunning! Taraji P. Henson Wore Over 10 Stylish Looks To Host The BET Awards 2021
Besides providing comedy, live entertainment, and sisterhood vibes, the multi-talented star also slayed with several jaw-dropping looks that kept us talking the entire night!
07/01/2021
01:41
These Women Shut Down The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
The 2021 BET Awards was one for the books, in part to the gorgeous looks the ladies showcased on the red carpet.
07/01/2021
01:08
Issa Rae Partners With Converse For Collection Of Sneakers
“It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do," Rae blushed.
07/06/2021
01:04
Cutest Couple PDA Moments On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
These stars plus their girlfriend or boyfriend, husband or wife, showed the cameras their adorable relationship moments.
07/06/2021
01:01
An Up-Close Look At Some Of The Most Stylish Footwear On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
From sky high heels to colorful sneakers, these are the shoes that caught our eyes!
07/06/2021
01:11
01:19
Take A Stroll Down Memory Lane As We Visit Some Of Lil Kim's Most Iconic Outfits
Here are some of the Queen Bee's bold awards show looks from the last two decades!
07/07/2021
01:21
Trendy! Saweetie Matches Full Set To Her New Car And Other Gorgeous Celebrity Nail Art
The "My Type" rapper celebrated her birthday in style!
07/07/2021
01:06
These Ladies Slayed The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet In Stunning Dresses
From Queen Naija to Jazmine Sullivan and Ashanti, these women slayed the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
02:47
Dads Share Important Lessons Learned from Their Fathers
Lance Gross, Fred Whitaker Jr. and Tim Weatherspoon reflect on all the ways a father figure's care has no limits, including lessons learned on having pride in your individuality.
07/13/2021
Exclusive
02:03
The Power of Leading by Example
Tim Weatherspoon discusses his father's influence on his own son, Lance Gross shares his dad's impact as a provider, and Fred Whitaker Jr. remembers his father and grandfather's words of wisdom.
07/13/2021
Exclusive
02:46
Celebrating a Father Figure's Care
Fred Whitaker Jr., Lance Gross and Tim Weatherspoon share advice they received from their dads and grandfathers, and explain how they pass the same wisdom down to their kids.
07/13/2021
01:24
Willow Smith Inspired Jada Pinkett Smith's Freshly Shaved Head and More Displays Of Their Unbreakable Bond!
“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Pinkett Smith said in an Instagram caption where she's twinning with her 20-year-old daughter.
07/14/2021
Exclusive
05:47
Grilling Secrets with Heinz and Chef Jernard Wells
Joined by RonReaco Lee, chef Jernard Wells teaches tricks for throwing down on the grill using Heinz ingredients and discusses Real Men Cook, a celebration of fatherhood and family recipes.
07/19/2021
01:06
Michelle Williams Takes On Auntie Duty With Kelly Rowland’s Son, Noah
From the KarJenners to the Knowles sisters, we love how supportive these aunties are of their nieces and nephews!
07/27/2021
